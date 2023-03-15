Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission to meet March 24 in Burlington

AMES, Iowa – March 15, 2023 – The Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission (MRPC) will meet Friday, March 24, at the Des Moines County Heritage Center Museum, 501 N. Fourth St., in Burlington.

Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Agenda 10 a.m. Roll call Welcome and introductions 10:15 a.m. *Approval of Jan. 20, 2023, meeting minutes *Treasurer report and approval 10:30 a.m. Budget *Discuss and approve expenditures *Radio ads: amend approval -Discuss River Travel 11:30 a.m. National Committee appointments and state MRPC Committee reports -Marketing Committee -Transportation -Environment -Recreation and Agriculture -Heritage and Culture Noon Adjourn for lunch 12:30 p.m. Chair report 1 p.m. Comments from interpretive centers Ex officio member and other reports 1:30 p.m. Linking with other states -Discussion 2:30 p.m. Reports and updates -Railroad merger/Wolf Pipeline -Scenic America grants -Old Fort Madison 4 p.m. Future meeting schedule Adjourn

* Action Items

Note: The Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Inc., a 501 (c) (4) tax-exempt fundraising organization, will meet at this location immediately following the meeting of the Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission.

The MRPC is a multistate organization that works collectively to preserve, promote, and enhance the scenic, historic, and recreational resources of the Mississippi River; to foster the economic growth of the corridor; and to develop the national, scenic, and historic parkway known as the Great River Road.

As part of the MRPC, the Iowa MRPC focuses on the same mission objectives in relation to Iowa's portions of the National Scenic Byway, the Iowa Great River Road, and the Mississippi River Valley. The governor appoints members to the Iowa MRPC from each of the 10 counties that border the Mississippi River. These include Allamakee, Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Lee counties. The Iowa MRPC also includes ex officio members from the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Iowa Tourism Office.