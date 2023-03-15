DENNICK FRUITSOURCE AWARDED OUTSTANDING SUPPLIER PERFORMANCE TO LYONS MAGNUS
Dennick FruitSource, a division of Brothers International Food Holdings LLC, has been awarded the Lyons Supplier Quality Excellence Award for the year 2022.
We are honored to be awarded the Lyons Supplier Quality Excellence Award. We know how important quality is and are pleased to be recognized for supplying some of the highest quality products to Lyons.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennick FruitSource (“Dennick”), a division of Brothers International Food Holdings LLC based in Tampa, FL, has been awarded the Lyons Supplier Quality Excellence Award for the calendar year 2022.
Lyons is a leader in the foodservice industry that develops and markets quality products to meet the needs of foodservice, ingredient, and international customers. They work with over 2000 vendors to deliver the safest and highest quality finished products. The Lyons supplier excellence award is given to top performing suppliers that meet or exceed expectations pertaining to Food Safety and Quality, COA performance, execution of supply chain, and TraceGains compliance. Lyons recognizes Dennick for maintaining these standards for the calendar year 2022.
Dennick has been a key supplier to Lyons for more than 15 years and has been awarded Lyons supplier awards on 10 previous occasions.
Brothers International Food Holdings LLC
Brothers International Food Holdings , LLC. is based in Rochester, New York with offices in Tampa, Florida, Shanghai (China). Brothers is a portfolio company of Benford Capital Partners (“Benford Capital” or “BCP”), a Chicago-based private equity firm founded in 2004 and focused on buying and building lower middle market companies in partnership with founders and management. Benford Capital invested in Brothers as a platform acquisition in December 2020 to pursue add-ons of B2B ingredient and healthy snacking companies.
The company was founded in 2000 by brothers Travis and Matthew Betters, whose family have been passionately involved in the processed fruit and vegetable industry for more than 70 years. Even though Matthew is no longer in the business, Travis has continued on to lead brothers as CEO for more than 22 years.
Brothers International Ingredients Division is a full-service direct importer, distributor, and supplier of bulk packaged ingredients for the food and beverage industry. In addition to supplying top-quality fruit and fruit juices, Brothers International is the parent company of Brothers-All-Natural, a leading Freeze-Dried Snack brand. Both Branded and Private label products can be found in retailers nationwide.
In 2020, Benford Capital recapitalized Brothers International. BCP and Brothers outlined a plan to continue investing in sales, marketing, and new product development to support growth, both in the ingredients and Brothers All Natural divisions.
In 2021, Brothers International acquired Dennick FruitSource. The combination has allowed these two leading B2B ingredients companies to significantly expand their diversified product portfolio to better serve their customer base as a global supplier.
