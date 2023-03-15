Utah leaders Speak Out Against Ozone Transfer Rule

March 15, 2023

Utah’s elected leaders – Governor Spencer Cox, Attorney General Sean Reyes, Senate President J. Stuart Adams, House Speaker Brad Wilson, U.S. Senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, and Congressmen Chris Stewart, John Curtis, Burgess Owens, and Blake Moore – release the following statement:

“Utah’s measured, all-of-the-above energy policy has powered decades of prosperity by providing some of the country’s most reliable and affordable energy. This balanced and commonsense approach has powered our state, fueled our economy, and maintained a high quality of life for our people. We’ve also dramatically decreased emissions. However, the Biden Administration has turned to executive rulemaking to enact policies that will force early closures of Utah power plants, putting reliable, affordable, and dispatchable power significantly at risk – and only in a few years.

“The Ozone Transfer Rule released by the Environmental Protection Agency harms Utahns and threatens our ability to provide affordable and reliable baseload energy to our state. We cannot and will not stand by as the Administration encroaches on our state’s reasonable, responsible, and realistic approach to powering the state.

“As Utah’s elected state leaders, we stand united in pushing back against the Administration’s egregious power grab that harms Utahns. We will each fight for a responsible energy policy that embraces efficiency and is based in reality because keeping the lights on is the only option.”

https://www.epa.gov/csapr/good-neighbor-plan-2015-ozone-naaqs#history