Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Inflation Cools Down for Sixth Straight Year-Over-Year Decrease
As inflation comes down, consumers have more money to spend, which is good news to retailers.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers received good economic news this week: The inflation rate decreased to 6 percent.
“The interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve seem to be slowing down the economy,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “As inflation comes down, consumers have more money to spend, which is good news to retailers.”
Fueling the inflation rate dip was decreasing energy prices.
“Energy prices have been hurting consumers for the past year,” Gould added.
Gould said the decrease in inflation also coincides with January’s report that people are still spending their money on consumer goods.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index showed consumer spending increasing by 1.8 percent in January after it had fallen the previous month.
Gould said news media are reporting that a quarter-point interest rate hike is probably the Fed’s next move.
“They are still aiming for a ‘soft landing’ that will not trigger a harsh recession,” he added.
Gould and his NPI team bring the latest innovative health, wellness, sports nutrition, and beauty products to American consumers.
“We work with domestic and international brands that are looking to launch their products in the United States,” he added. “We build the infrastructure for a successful product launch.
“NPI emphasizes speed to the market and affordability,” Gould added. “I’ve seen too many companies, especially from overseas, spend so much money on introducing products to consumers that they have eaten into their profit margin.”
To help NPI’s clients, Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which streamlines the product launch process.
“We offer a one-stop, turnkey operation,” he added. “NPI accomplishes its goals by providing sales support, marketing services, FDA regulatory compliance guidance, and operational expertise,” Gould said.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
