Walford Home, LLC Adds Four Trending Colors to its Rustic Farmhouse Decor Collection

Retail buyers can now place orders for these colors in the Flower Pot and Vases, Kitchen utensil holder, trays, napkin holders, and salt and pepper shaker set.
Our team of designers worked hard to identify just the right colors for 2023 and to incorporate them into our signature farmhouse style.”
— Lawrence Barnes
CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walford Home, LLC, a family-owned business, specializing in premium quality home, kitchen, and garden products, is excited to introduce four new trending colors to its popular rustic farmhouse product line.
The new colors include Seafoam Green, Hazelnut Clay, Coconut Milk Cream, and Cool Grey. These colors will add a fresh and trendy touch to Walford Home's existing collection, which includes colored and galvanized kitchen, home, and garden decor products designed exclusively by the Walford Home internal team.
"We are thrilled to launch these new colors, and we believe they will add a new level of sophistication and style to our collection," said Lawrence Barnes, CEO of Walford Home. "Our team of designers worked hard to identify just the right colors for 2023 and to incorporate them into our signature farmhouse style. We believe that our retail buyers will appreciate the new options, and we look forward to seeing them in stores soon."
Walford Home's Flower Pot, flower planters, and Flower Vases with Dogwood flower feature, Kitchen utensil holder, decorative trays, napkin holders, and salt and pepper shaker set are all available to order in the new colors. The new colors are perfect for any farmhouse-themed kitchen, garden, or home decor.
Seafoam green is a soothing and tranquil color that blends green and blue hues, resembling the color of ocean waves. We find that this color pairs well with soft and neutral tones, such as white, beige, and light gray, as well as natural textures like wood and rattan, to create a calming and coastal-inspired decor.
Hazelnut Clay is a warm and earthy shade of brown with subtle orange undertones, reminiscent of natural clay. It really pairs well with warm colors like rust, terracotta, and mustard, as well as with natural materials such as wood, leather, and woven textiles, to create a cozy and inviting decor.
Coconut Milk Cream is a delicate and calming color that evokes a sense of peace and tranquility. This color pairs well with natural materials like wood, rattan, linen, jute, and seagrass, which add texture and depth to the space and create a warm and organic ambiance.
Cool Grey is a modern and sophisticated shade of gray with blue undertones that gives a sense of calmness and stability to any space. Cool Gray works really well with bright and bold accent colors like yellow, orange, and teal, as well as with metallic finishes like silver, chrome, and stainless steel, for a sleek and contemporary decor scheme.
Retail buyers interested in placing orders for these new colors can contact Walford Home directly at contact@walfordhome.com or through their website www.walfordhome.com. These new colors are currently available only for retail stores. "We are excited to bring these new colors to our retail buyers," said Barnes. "We believe that they will love the new options, and we encourage them to contact us directly to place their orders."
About Walford Home: Established in 2017, Walford Home is an American family-owned business located in North Carolina. Walford Home products are proudly designed in the US by our internal team. Walford Home specializes in premium quality home, kitchen and garden products designed exclusively by us to bring character and accent your home. Walford Home's colored and galvanized kitchen, home and garden products are both functional and decorative, created specifically for you in our distinctive farmhouse style.
