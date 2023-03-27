Walford Home's Rustic Farmhouse Collection Expands with the Addition of Cool Grey Color

Farmhouse Decor Ready for Retail Orders Walford Home Cool Grey Kitchen Utensil Holder
Walford Home Cool Grey Salt and Pepper Shaker Set - Ready for Retail Orders
Walford Home - Home Kitchen Garden Décor
The family-owned business located in North Carolina, announces a new product color, Cool Grey, to their popular rustic home, kitchen, and garden product line.
We are especially pleased with Cool Gray on our Salt and Pepper Shaker Set, it really is spectacular and will set any kitchen apart.”
— Lawrence Barnes
CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walford Home, LLC, a family-owned business located in North Carolina, announces the release of a new color, Cool Grey, for their popular rustic farmhouse home, kitchen, and garden product line. This new color will bring a fresh and trendy look to Walford Home's already popular line of galvanized farmhouse products.
Cool Grey is one of the hottest colors for 2023 and is perfect for those who want to add a modern touch to their farmhouse style. The new color will be available for Walford Home's Flower Pot, flower planters, Flower Vases with Dogwood flower feature, Kitchen utensil holder, and decorative trays. Walford Home products are proudly designed in the US by their internal team and are both functional and decorative, created specifically for customers in their distinctive farmhouse style.
Lawrence Barnes, CEO of Walford Home, is excited about the addition of Cool Grey to their product line. "We are thrilled to add this trendy color to our already popular farmhouse product line. Cool Grey is the perfect addition to any home, kitchen, or garden and we can't wait to see our retail partners' excitement as they offer it to their customers. We are especially pleased with Cool Gray on our Salt and Pepper Shaker Set, it really is spectacular."
Cool Grey is a versatile and sophisticated color that is perfect for home decor products. It is a muted shade of grey that has a calming and soothing effect, making it a popular choice for creating a soothing and inviting atmosphere in homes. The cool undertones of this color make it a great option for adding a modern touch to traditional farmhouse style decor. It pairs well with natural wood tones, metals, and other neutral colors, making it a versatile option for a variety of home decor products such as flower pots, vases, trays, and kitchen utensil holders. Walford Homes interpretation of Cool Grey is a trendy and timeless color that will add a touch of elegance and style to any home.
Walford Home is currently taking orders only for retail stores for this new color. Retail buyers can contact Walford Home's sales team to place their orders at contact@walfordhome.com.
About Walford Home: Established in 2017, Walford Home is an American family-owned business located in North Carolina. Walford Home products are proudly designed in the US by their internal team. Walford Home specializes in premium quality home, kitchen, and garden products designed exclusively by them to bring character and accent to your home. Walford Home's colored and galvanized kitchen, home, and garden products are both functional and decorative, created specifically for customers in their distinctive farmhouse style.
