Walford Home's Popular Farmhouse Collection Expands with Trending Coconut Milk Color – Now Taking Retail Orders
It's a versatile and timeless color that will complement any decor style. We can't wait for our customers to see it, we know they will be thrilled.”CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walford Home, LLC, a family-owned business located in North Carolina, specializes in premium quality home, kitchen, and garden products designed to bring character and accent to your home. Their colored and galvanized products are both functional and decorative, created specifically for customers in their distinctive farmhouse style.
The new Coconut Milk shade is a perfect complement to the existing product line of Flower Pot, Flower Planters, Flower Vases with Dogwood flower feature, Kitchen Utensil Holder, and Decorative Farmhouse Trays by Walford Home. This trending color will instantly upgrade any space, whether it be a garden, kitchen or home decor. The subtle cream undertones of Coconut Milk add depth and sophistication to the rustic farmhouse style of Walford Home's products, creating a cohesive and stylish look.
Whether it's used as a standalone color or paired with other new hues, Coconut Milk Cream will add a touch of elegance and refinement to any room or outdoor space. The Flower Pot and Planters with the Dogwood flower feature will look even more stunning with the addition of this new color. The Kitchen Utensil Holder and Decorative Trays will also receive an upgrade, as this color with bring a sense of sophistication to the bustling kitchen.
With its versatility and timeless appeal, the new Coconut Milk shade is sure to be a favorite among Walford Home customers. The addition of this trending color to Walford Home's product line shows the company's commitment to offering high-quality and stylish products that meet the evolving needs of their customers.
"We're thrilled to introduce this new Coconut Milk color to our product line," said Lawrence Barnes, CEO of Walford Home. "It's a versatile and timeless color that will complement any decor style. We can't wait for our customers to see it."
Coconut Milk Cream is a soft, warm white shade that brings a fresh and calming touch to any space. The subtle hint of cream adds depth to the color, creating a soothing and inviting ambiance that is perfect for any rustic farmhouse decor. This trending color is versatile, making it easy to integrate with existing decor or to create a cohesive look with other Walford Home products. With its timeless and classic appeal, Coconut Milk Cream is sure to be a favorite among homeowners and interior designers alike.
Retail buyers can place orders for this new color by visiting Walford Home's website or contacting them directly. To celebrate the launch of this new color, Walford Home is offering special promotions and discounts for a limited time to retail buyers.
Visit Walford Home on social media to stay up-to-date with their latest products, promotions, and inspiration for home, kitchen, and garden decor. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Walford Home: Established in 2017, Walford Home is an American family-owned business located in North Carolina. Walford Home products are proudly designed in the US by their internal team. Walford Home specializes in premium quality home, kitchen, and garden products designed exclusively by them to bring character and accent to your home. Walford Home's colored and galvanized kitchen, home, and garden products are both functional and decorative, created specifically for customers in their distinctive farmhouse style.
