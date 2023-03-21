Lindsey Heroux Making History and Honoring a Legacy
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindsey M. Heroux, former Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Officer, joined the U.S. Space Force as a nod to her grandfather, Phillip David Turner, who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps (USAAC) as it transitioned to the U.S. Air Force (USAF). Sergeant Heroux was born in Miami, FL, but grew up in the Tidewater area of Southeastern Virginia, with a heavy military presence. She joined the USAF at 33 after eight years in the Virginia Department of Corrections, looking for a career change with more opportunities for advancement.
Sgt. Heroux graduated from Air Force BMT at JBSA in 2017 as an honor graduate and was invited to apply to transition to the USSF in 2020 based on her career field in intelligence. She was officially sworn into the Space Force in February of 2021, where she is making history as one of the women to serve in the U.S. Space Force.
While her technical background for the Air and Space Force has been as a Signals Intelligence Analyst, she currently serves as the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) of Delta 7's Commander Support Staff (CSS). The CSS is responsible for various military personnel programs affecting the health, morale, and welfare of assigned Airmen and Guardians. The CSS serves as a conduit between assigned Airmen and Guardians, the commander, and other base agencies. Sgt. Heroux provides the Delta 7 Commander, Senior Enlisted Leader, and First Sergeant with direct support and coordination with all of Delta 7's Squadrons.
Space Delta 7 (DEL 7) is the operational Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) element of the U.S. Space Force. The ISR Delta provides critical, time-sensitive, and actionable intelligence for space domain operations to allow for the detection, characterization, and targeting of adversary space capabilities. DEL 7 employs a variety of fixed and mobile sensors across the globe operated by ISR professionals to enable the United States Space Force to gain and maintain space superiority.
Sergeant Heroux recently earned her Master's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in Political Science with a concentration in International Affairs and is hoping to be promoted this year to Technical Sergeant.
"I leapt at the opportunity to join the U.S. Space Force because of its historical significance. I am proud to be a part of this new and exciting military branch." remarked the Sergeant.
Sgt. Heroux is a member of the Space Force Association, where she volunteers as the National Deputy Director of Membership. The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
“The views presented are those of the speaker or author and do not necessarily represent the views of DoD or its Components; no federal endorsement implied.”
