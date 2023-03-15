Intrepid Finance Announces Fast Pass Initiative to Help Companies Impacted by Bank Closures

Intrepid Finance & Venture, an Indiana-based finance company, provides growth capital to companies at various stages of growth.

Intrepid Finance launches Fast Pass initiative to help companies impacted by bank closures access non-dilutive capital quickly.

Our Fast Pass program is designed to help companies impacted by bank failures quickly access the capital they need to keep their businesses moving forward.” — Steve Iskander, Founder and CEO of Intrepid Finance

FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrepid Finance, a leading provider of non-dilutive growth capital, announced the launch of its Fast Pass initiative to help companies impacted by bank closures access capital quickly. The initiative comes in the wake of the recent seizure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) by the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

As a non-bank resource, Intrepid Finance is uniquely positioned to help companies impacted by bank closures access capital without the need for collateral or personal guarantees. The Fast Pass program offers immediate assistance to companies that are facing uncertainty due to bank closures, ensuring that they have access to the capital they need to maintain their momentum.

According to Steve Iskander, Founder and CEO of Intrepid Finance, "The recent seizure of Silicon Valley Bank has highlighted the importance of having access to stable and reliable financing options. Our Fast Pass program is designed to help companies impacted by bank failures quickly access the capital they need to keep their businesses moving forward."

Intrepid Finance's Fast Pass program offers a range of differentiators, including flexible and regular payment cycles, no warrants or equity options, and a wide range of amounts and terms. Pitch decks and presentations are not necessary, and funding can happen quickly.

"If you're looking for a way to continue to capitalize on your momentum, Intrepid can help with non-dilutive growth capital," said Casey Bolsega, Sr. Portfolio Manager of Intrepid Finance. "Our Fast Pass initiative is designed to provide immediate help to companies impacted by bank closures, ensuring that they have access to the capital they need to continue growing their businesses."

If your company has been impacted by a bank closure and you need immediate assistance with accessing capital, contact Intrepid Finance today to learn more about the Fast Pass program.

