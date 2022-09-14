New Legends Launches an All Natural Teen Acne Fighting Mask

Skincare made by teens for teens New Legends Founders, Chalease, Tamiyah and Aaliyah The Breakout Buster is a ground-breaking acne treatment mask specially formulated for teen skin, using all natural ingredients.

It was important that we created a face mask that uses natural ingredients that are effective, but won’t dry or irritate the skin” — Chalease Linderman, New Legends Co-Founder

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adolescence and puberty are undoubtedly the most awkward times in a teen’s life. Close to 80% of people between the ages of 11 and 30 have been plagued with acne, according to the National Institutes for Health. Acne occurs when hair follicles beneath the skin become clogged. Sebum - oil that helps keep skin from drying out - and dead skin cells plug the pores, which leads to outbreaks of pimples.

While acne is the same at its core, there are different types of lesions, or pimples, that occur that include:

-Whiteheads: Plugged hair follicles that stay beneath the skin and produce a white bump.

-Blackheads: Plugged follicles that reach the surface of the skin and open up. They look black on the skin surface because the air discolors the sebum, not because they are dirty.

-Papules: Inflamed lesions that usually appear as small, pink bumps on the skin and can be tender to the touch.

-Pustules or pimples: Papules topped by white or yellow pus-filled lesions that may be red at the base.

-Nodules: Large, painful solid lesions that are lodged deep within the skin.

-Severe nodular acne (sometimes called cystic acne): Deep, painful, pus-filled lesions.

For years, harsh topical chemical treatments have been used. While in certain cases the cause of acne is hormonal and would require prescriptions, or the lesions have become infected and would require antibiotics, most cases can be managed with natural, organic and safe ingredients. “Our Breakout Buster Clay Mask has active ingredients that are proven to help fight, treat, and prevent breakouts. These ingredients include: kaolin clay, sea buckthorn oil, aloe vera, salicylic acid, grapeseed oil, tamanu oil, witch hazel, and so much more,” founder Chalease Linderman says. “It was important that we created a face mask that uses natural ingredients that are effective, but won’t dry or irritate the skin,” she explained.

The Breakout Buster clay mask is a part of New Legend’s teen skincare lineup that includes a facial cleanser (Canvas Cleanser), facial moisturizer (Canvas Prep), a hydrating mud mask (All Glown Up).

About New Legends

New Legends is a skincare brand for teens, by teens. Their products are formulated using organic, natural ingredients that are specially developed for young skin. New Legends promotes self-love and self-confidence through self-care. Learn more about their mission and their products by visiting their website: www.newlegendscosmetics.com