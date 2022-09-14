Monthly Maintenance Plans are the Cutting Edge of Home Maintenance

Breakthrough Handyman Services offers Monthly Maintenance Plans

Breakthrough Handyman Services has launched Complete Care Plans, offering homeowners monthly maintenance, saving time, money, and increasing home sale prices.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deferred Maintenance is the leading Cause of Home Sale Price Reductions

Protect your home's value. Monthly Maintenance Plans are the cutting-edge way to maintain your home and save money in the process.

Monthly Maintenance plans save money on utilities, prevent larger repairs, save money on repairs made and protect the value of the home simultaneously.

Joshua Ezell, Owner of Breakthrough Handyman Services, LLC and Founder of Breakthrough Real Estate & Property Management, was proud to share:

"Complete Care Plans will help people maintain their homes, do the projects they always wanted and save them money. "

"Over the last 2 years, we have heard too many stories of Realtors and homeowners having to take a reduction in the sales price of a home because of deferred maintenance. Many have made repairs while taking a price drop that is avoidable."

"With the 3 Complete Care Plans available, homeowners, Realtors, Property Managers, and many others can now maintain and even improve the value of their home with just about any budget."

Simple things like checking smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors regularly can save lives. Flushing water heaters and testing pressure relief valves can save people from harm and prolong the life of a water heater. These, among many other items, are included with these plans.

"In the valley of the Sun, properly maintaining an AC unit alone will save money monthly, improve the occupant's quality of life, and prolong the life of the AC unit. There are a ton of these examples," Joshua Ezell continued. "With the amount of benefits these services can provide, this is truly a Breakthrough Monthly Service."

For a Schedule of Suggested Monthly Maintenance, please go to https://breakthroughhandyman.com/care-plans.

The 3 Complete Care Plans can be found on our website www.BreakthroughHandyman.com or call 602-938-5415.

We started Breakthrough Handyman Services to be the professional, reliable, affordable handyman company here in Arizona. We are not a licensed contractor, we are a truly professional handyman company specializing in the smaller jobs needed around the home.