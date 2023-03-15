Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,513 in the last 365 days.

RE: Lane reduction / Interstate 91 north in Barnet

Interstate 91 in Barnet has re-opened to normal traffic.

 

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 11:05 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Lane reduction / Interstate 91 north in Barnet

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 91 north in Barnet is reduced to 1 lane in the area of mile-marker 123.  This is between Exit 18 (Barnet)  and Exit 19 (the I-93 exchange).  The lane reduction is due to a disabled tractor-trailer that is partially in the travel lane.  Recovery efforts are underway, but are expected to take an extended time.  This is not a vehicle crash and no injuries are involved. 

 

Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully

 

 

You just read:

RE: Lane reduction / Interstate 91 north in Barnet

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more