RE: Lane reduction / Interstate 91 north in Barnet

Interstate 91 in Barnet has re-opened to normal traffic.

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 11:05 AM Subject: Lane reduction / Interstate 91 north in Barnet

Interstate 91 north in Barnet is reduced to 1 lane in the area of mile-marker 123. This is between Exit 18 (Barnet) and Exit 19 (the I-93 exchange). The lane reduction is due to a disabled tractor-trailer that is partially in the travel lane. Recovery efforts are underway, but are expected to take an extended time. This is not a vehicle crash and no injuries are involved.

Updates will be provided as details are available.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully