Personalized Stem Cells Acquires New Manufacturing Facilities

Regenerative medicine company, Personalized Stem Cells, Inc., acquires new manufacturing facilities in San Diego Biopharma corridor.

We expect this new manufacturing capacity will accelerate the advancement of PSC’s drug pipeline.” — Dr. Bob Harman, PSC CEO

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. (PSC) acquires two manufacturing facilities in the San Diego Biopharma corridor. The acquisition of 8,906 square feet of class A biotech space brings online immediately operating GMP cleanroom suites (4) and supporting R&D laboratories, warehouses, offices, and conference space.

PSC CEO, Dr. Bob Harman, stated, “This latest expansion brings on very substantial GMP manufacturing capacity under our in-house control, supporting our R&D programs by providing all the GMP drug materials for our clinical studies in knee osteoarthritis, traumatic brain injury, and inflammatory diseases. We expect this new manufacturing capacity will accelerate the advancement of PSC’s drug pipeline.” Dr. Anne Hale, Chief Development Officer, added “These new facilities will enable us to continue to fulfill our long-term commitment to deliver our life-changing treatments to patients around the world.”

PSC is dedicated to providing affordable regenerative medicine solutions for significant unmet medical needs. Since its founding, PSC has achieved two FDA clinical trial approvals. The Phase 2a study of autologous stem cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis and a Phase 1b intravenous study of allogeneic stem cell therapy (COVI-MSC™, licensed to Sorrento Therapeutics) for patients suffering from COVID-19 have already been completed and submitted to the FDA. These studies have demonstrated solid safety and preliminary efficacy profiles.

Due to its highly capital efficient operations, PSC has not spent any of its investor money on buildings and facilities. Its close business relationship with VetStem allows PSC to rapidly progress its clinical candidates by leveraging VetStem’s extensive base of clinical and commercial experience in the cell therapy field. PSC has raised a grand total of just $3.9M from investors to reach a Phase 2 clinical trial with its lead cell therapy candidate.

About Personalized Stem Cells, Inc.

Personalized Stem Cells was formed in 2018 to advance human regenerative medicine by securing FDA approval for autologous stem cells for serious diseases with limited treatment options. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego (California), is conducting clinical trials and developing stem cell products in the areas of orthopedics, pain, and traumatic brain injury. PSC has licensed a portfolio of patents and applications in the field of regenerative medicine which includes patent applications covering treatment of lung diseases including COVID-19. PSC also provides commercial tissue banking services for patients to store their stem cells for future use.

