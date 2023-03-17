Gianna Branca Starts a New Conversation With the Release of Her Sad Girl Remix

Gianna Branca - "conversation (sad girl remix)" Gianna Branca "conversation (sad girl remix)" Vertical Press Image Gianna Branca "conversation (sad girl remix)" Album Art

Grammy Award Winning Producer/Engineer Philip Allen remixes Gianna Branca’s single “conversation." The "sad girl remix" is now available at all digital stores.

I think that sadness lives in two different places. Sometimes, it’s subtle nostalgia, an acoustic guitar on a sunny day. And sometimes…it’s a heavy piano and a cloud you just can’t escape. ” — Gianna Branca

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / --After an astounding response from new fans on her first ever original single “conversation,” including 600+ pre-saves, 50K Spotify streams, and a viral Instagram reels video, Gianna Branca revisits the conversation today with the announcement of her “ conversation (sad girl remix) .” This new emotion-packed ballad was remixed and mastered by Philip Allen (Grammy Award Winning Engineer for Adele’s 21 Album), using the original vocals produced by Thomas Barsoe of OC Hit. The original version of “conversation” was released on July 1, 2022, by Gianna’s independent label Gianna Branca Music, with the support of artist development partners DNT Entertainment and OC Hit. March 17, 2023, marks the official release date of the new remix, now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other digital platforms.The vivid lyrics of “conversation” paint a cinematic and thought-provoking story of a discussion between two former lovers reconnecting after a broken relationship. What was once a comfortable connection is now separated by distance and sustained by small talk. “Conversation” encompasses the bittersweet feeling of moving on from a meaningful relationship that never got the closure it deserved. It sheds light on the emotional growth and healing that comes along with the passage of time. Gianna Branca’s somber vocals are backed by an enveloping grand piano, soft reminiscent synth, and a time ticking acoustic guitar strum that feels like a movie score.“I first wrote “conversation” on the piano, alone in my dorm room, and even though I love how I chose to produce it, there has always been part of it that lived as a piano ballad in my soul. I think that sadness lives in two different places. Sometimes, it’s subtle nostalgia, an acoustic guitar on a sunny day. And sometimes…it’s a heavy piano and a cloud you just can’t escape. This version of the song lives there…a little more melancholy, and in many ways more accurate to the version of me that wrote it…when I was a very, very sad girl.” - Gianna Branca @gianna.brancaThe “conversation (sad girl remix)” is now available on all digital streaming platforms. For more information about Gianna Branca, please visit www.giannabranca.com and check out her social profiles below.Listen to “conversation” (sad girl remix): https://ffm.to/conversation_sadgirlremix Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3UQ4Ax54DMClVOPJDbpH8F Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gianna.branca/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjegrKnaglY2g9eFIvwoiDA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gianna.branca

