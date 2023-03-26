Black Attorney Follows Her Passion and Opens Premium Visions Braid Bar in Washington, DC, Metro Area

Binta Mamadou, Esq., Founder of Visions Braid Bar Visions Braid Bar serving the DMV Visions Braid Bar providing clients an upscale experience.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- March is National Women’s History Month which honors those who are making a difference in the community. Binta Mamadou, Esq. is one such contributor as the proud founder of Visions Braid Bar, which she describes as an intersection where “excellence meets creativity.”

Visions Braid Bar is an exquisite salon established to provide Black women with natural hair styling solutions in a modern and professional atmosphere. Clients can relax in an impeccably clean and comfortable environment, complete with modern amenities which allow them to work quietly or relax while streaming their favorite shows. Their extensive list of services includes braids, cornrows, locs, twists, faux locs, crochets, and more. The business operates like a well-oiled machine – through meticulous team and calendar management, Visions Braid Bar is proud to minimize, and in most cases eliminate, wait times.

A recent JP Morgan report reveals “Black women are the fastest growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the U.S.” Armed with determination, Binta followed her passion for hair and created Visions Braid Bar as a “side hustle” in 2020 while continuing to practice law. When asked about the vision (no pun intended!) behind Visions Braid Bar, she states: “I noticed a problem, and I thought my professional experiences and passion for quality hair braiding made me a good fit to solve the issue.” According to the Chamber of Commerce Small Business Statistics, “For businesses in the third year of operation, you could expect a 60.3% survival rate with a failure rate of 39.7%.” Visions Braid Bar recently achieved this milestone and has been operating for over three years.

About: Binta has nearly two decades of experience working with international non-profit organizations in the private sector and for the federal government and has been a practicing attorney for almost ten years. She has a J.D. from The George Washington University Law School and Bachelor’s in International Economics from Georgetown University.

Visions Braid Bar is making the mark and exceeding the standard recognized by satisfied customers such as Tarita J.: “My complete experience was exceptional. My hair turned out beautiful. If you are looking for a braid shop that values your time and does neat work, VISIONS BRAID BAR is it, [and] might I also add the shop is neat [,] clean and organized. Do not hesitate to make your appointment which is easy and convenient. Treat yourself to [an] updated experience getting your hair braided … I arrived at 5:30 and was greeted and taken to the station at 5:32 being serviced. Treat yourself, ladies and gentlemen; you deserve it ….”

For more information, please contact Visions Braid Bar’s PR Coordinator via e-mail at info@visionsbraidbar.com, by phone at 301-941-4247, or by visiting the website www.visionsbraidbar.com.