AMERICAN IDOL GOLDEN TICKET WINNER CARRIE BROCKWELL’S NEW SINGLE ‘DADDY SAID’ OFFICIALLY RELEASES ON MARCH 17TH
~'Daddy Said' is available now to pre-save on Spotify~ ~Carrie's sold-out hometown benefit concert last month raised over $10k for local charities~
I’ve been blessed to grow up close with my dad, and so I’ve always cared about what he thought whenever the topic of a new boy comes up, so this song just touches on all of those feelings.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carrie Brockwell says she’s always been a daddy’s girl. So, it only makes sense that the Chesterfield teenage singing sensation and American Idol Golden Ticket winner’s new single ‘Daddy Said’, will release March 17th in plenty of time to be added to the Father’s Day playlists of dads and daughters alike. The song is available now to pre-save.
‘Daddy Said’ has a special place in Carrie’s heart; she wrote very relatable lyrics about getting her dad’s hard-won approval of any guy who might be calling for a date.
“I’ve been blessed to grow up close with my dad, and so I’ve always cared about what he thought whenever the topic of a new boy comes up, so this song just touches on all of those feelings,” says Carrie of the mid-tempo track that tugs on the heartstrings while also celebrating the unique father-daughter bond.
Carrie’s father Barry works closely with his daughter on her budding music career. The elder Brockwell helped executive produce her sold-out February 17th benefit concert at the Perkinson Center for Arts and Education’s Jimmy Dean Theatre in Chester, VA.
Titled “Count Me In - A Night of Hope" the special performance raised just over $10,000, and proceeds were shared equally between the teen suicide prevention organization Runway2Life and the in-house education programs at the Perkinson Center for the Arts.
Brockwell feels strongly about raising awareness of the group’s suicide prevention efforts as she lost two of her young neighbors to suicide.
Carrie was joined on the show by special guest performer Hazi, her fellow American Idol Season 20 contestant and Golden Ticket winner in his first Virginia area concert appearance. The pair met when they both auditioned in Austin, Texas for American Idol.
About Carrie Brockwell:
Carrie Brockwell got her start early, performing in musical theatre shows in the Richmond, Virginia area - most notably the title role in the mainstage production of “Annie” at age 11. In November of 2021, Carrie independently released her first EP “Impressions”, receiving song placement on several national podcasts. Carrie’s in-person 2022 American Idol audition for Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie impressed the judges enough to award Carrie a ‘Golden Ticket’ to Hollywood. In October of last year Carrie made her Nashville debut performing at JMA Fest. She is scheduled to release her second album later this year. Carrie is currently under an artist development deal with Nashville-based PCG Worldwide.
