Local Entrepreneur’s Video Production Company to Be Featured on Apple Website
YouTube Tutorial Videos by Jenn Jager of Boca Raton Get Noticed by Tech Giant
I’m beyond thrilled that Apple wants to recognize Plum Productions on their website. It’s also a huge compliment that they want to link to my YouTube channel’s tutorials to reach a larger audience.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plum Productions, a video production company located in Boca Raton, Fla., announced today it will be featured on the website of tech giant Apple. The founder of Plum Productions, Jenn Jager, whose YouTube tutorials about Apple products got Apple’s attention, will be highlighted on the company’s Workflows page of Apple Final Cut Pro, the preferred video editing software of Plum Productions. Additionally, Jager’s video tutorials about how to use certain Apple products will be available on the Apple website’s Resources page.
— Jenn Jager, Founder, Plum Productions
“I’m beyond thrilled that Apple wants to recognize Plum Productions on their website,” said Jager. “It’s also a huge compliment that they want to link to my YouTube channel’s tutorials. I’ve spent a lot of time and energy into making them and am excited for them to reach an even bigger audience to help more people with making videos for their own businesses.”
Plum Productions has provided premium services to South Florida organizations and beyond since 2009. Jenn Jager’s YouTube channel allows her to share her video production expertise through tutorials, product reviews and video marketing advice and has garnered nearly 150,000 subscribers and more than 6 million views. Her newer tutorials channel is about both Final Cut Pro and motions graphics app Apple Motion and has already passed half a million views.
“I first made a connection with the team at Apple about a year and a half ago,” said Jager. “But more recently, they approached me about highlighting Plum Productions as a prime example of a video production agency that uses their Pro Apps every single day, and I’m so excited for our team to be on their website alongside the big names that they feature.”
About Jenn Jager
Jenn Jager is a business entrepreneur and founder of Plum Productions. Jenn has worked as a television professional for more than a decade and has produced segments for many world-renowned corporations like Bentley Motors, SAKS 5TH Avenue, Newell Brands (makers of Oster, Mr. Coffee, Sunbeam and others), and the University of Michigan. Since founding her company, Plum Productions, in 2009, Jenn has been helping local business grow through the power of video. She has also been an Entrepreneur Magazine Contributor. Learn more at https://jennjager.com/
About Plum Productions
Plum Productions is an award-winning video production company with expertise in all facets of the production process. They deliver both in-studio and field production services to a broad range of clients across all sectors and have been serving South Florida and beyond since 2009. Learn more at https://plumproductionsmedia.com/
