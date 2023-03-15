Sports Turf Company Takes Home First Place in Associated General Contractors of America Build America Awards
Athletic construction company wins top industry honor at national event
We’re always humbled to receive recognition for our projects locally, and receiving this award on a national level is truly an honor.”WHITESBURG, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is excited to announce that it has received first-place honors by earning the 2023 Construction Risk Partners Build America Award in the Specialty Contractor category for the renovation of Sam McIntyre Stadium at Villa Rica High School. This award marks the first time Sports Turf has been recognized nationally by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC).
— Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins
“We’re always humbled to receive recognition for our projects locally, and receiving this award on a national level is truly an honor,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “Sam McIntyre Stadium features the best of the best playing surfaces and has had a great impact on the athletic programs for the Wildcats.”
The renovation of Sam McIntyre Stadium at Villa Rica High School was completed by two west Georgia-based companies, Sports Turf and J&R Construction LLC. J&R Construction served as the construction manager, and Sports Turf served as the subcontractor for the field and track renovation. The scope for both companies included a new artificial turf field, a synthetic running track, home bleachers, concessions, restroom facilities and expanded parking adjacent to the stadium.
The new artificial turf field at Sam McIntyre Stadium features AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad and BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D Blend is a performance artificial turf system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for stabilizing infill and improving footing. The revolutionary Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology features large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures and 25-millimeter thickness to improve player safety and provide more effective drainage. BrockFILL is the latest in alternative infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia. The unique properties of the wood infill, BrockFILL, decrease field temperatures and feel like a natural surface with increased traction and footing for athletes.
The track renovation included expanding the existing six lanes to eight lanes along with installing the synthetic surfacing. The Rekortan BS synthetic track surface is proven to endure higher wear and traffic while providing enhanced force reduction for athletes.
Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs. The company continues evolving to provide higher-performing, safer and more durable athletic facilities for its clients.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
About Sports Turf Company
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for more than 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the Southeast.
