Lane reduction / Interstate 91 north in Barnet

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 north in Barnet is reduced to 1 lane in the area of mile-marker 123. This is between Exit 18 (Barnet) and Exit 19 (the I-93 exchange). The lane reduction is due to a disabled tractor-trailer that is partially in the travel lane. Recovery efforts are underway, but are expected to take an extended time. This is not a vehicle crash and no injuries are involved.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully