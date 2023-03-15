COVID-19 Weekly Update 3-15-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 15, 2023, there have been 29 deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,005 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Jefferson County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 32-year old male from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Braxton County, an 82-year old male from Fayette County, a 73-year old female from Wood County, a 58-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Fayette County, a 78-year old female from Berkeley County, an 80-year old female from Fayette County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old male from Putnam County, a 93-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old female from Webster County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Berkeley County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Clay County, a 68-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Monongalia County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, a 47-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Raleigh County, and a 54-year old female from Logan County.

With the federal public health emergency set to expire on May 11, 2023, DHHR is updating the COVID-19 dashboard metrics to better reflect the current response to the pandemic. As part of this update, COVID-19 dashboard updates will occur weekly on Wednesdays.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about COVID-19, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.