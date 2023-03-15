Submit Release
Gender budgeting | Costanza Hermanin

In this Schuman Short, Research Fellow Costanza Hermanin defines 'Gender budgeting' and highlights the importance of assessing the impact spending decisions have on different social groups. 

As part of the Gender Mainstreaming in Public Policy and Budgeting project, Costanza Hermanin trains civil servants to integrate the gender dimension in the EU budget. In these trainings, participants can share their experience with the evolution of their policies, and gain valuable insights into the benefits of implementing gender-responsive policies and budgeting. 

