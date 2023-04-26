The EUI hosts ERC President Maria Leptin

The EUI's Interdisciplinary Research Cluster on Technological Change and Society hosted the President of the European Research Council, Maria Leptin, for the lecture, 'The transformative effect of frontier science' on 19 April.

Professor Leptin's visit was an opportunity for the Institute's many successful ERC grantees to meet with the ERC President in a roundtable discussion.

During her lecture, Professor Leptin addressed the importance of understanding the way things are, which allows for the creation of new technologies and fosters change. "Research at its core is an attempt to understand the world around us. [...] It is a human cultural good and we should cherish it for that," shared Leptin.

The ERC President also emphasised the value of curiosity-driven research in all areas of academic research, as well as its service to society.

"To maintain a healthy research system, it is right to invest in long-term, curiosity-driven research. Some consider this approach to be idealistic, and it is. But I consider this approach to be necessary in order for science to have its maximum impact for the benefit of society."

Professor Leptin argued that while science can promote peace, prosperity, and security, not always is it guaranteed, pointing out that technical and material progress in the last century did not lead to moral progress or an end to war. She concluded that the world needs more transformative science, but science that is conducted ethically and with a sense of social responsibility.

A roundtable discussion followed, which counted the participation of EUI President Renaud Dehousse, who explained the intergovernmental nature of the EUI, and credited the ERC as a model for other funding agencies.

Participants at the roundtable discussed the relationship between applied and basic science, many lamenting the absence of career incentives for young researchers to engage in broader interdisciplinary inquiry. The latter is something at the heart of the EUI's philosophy and strategy, as pointed out by several participants. Professor Leptin noted that there has always been a feedback loop between fundamental research and innovation (applied research) which greatly enhances the social value of science, stating "There is no point at which science stops and innovation begins."

During the roundtable, participants asked Professor Leptin how the ERC planned to tackle the accelerating 'revolution' of AI, given its expected impact on teaching, research writing and publishing, project design and applications, as well as scientific evaluation. She reported that the ERC and other European research and innovation agencies had already begun consultations but that there was no formal action yet, given the speed of events. Leptin feels personally that the academic community will have to adapt, rather than ban AI, and agreed with EUI Economics Professor Sule Alan's observation (from experience in a recent evaluation panel) that AI has potential for a supporting role in assessment but not in the final decision-making.