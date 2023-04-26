Just transition | Anna Sobczak

In this Schuman Short, Anna Sobczak, EU Fellow and European Commission Policy Coordinator for Just Transition, explains the reasons why greening the economy in a fair, just and inclusive way is at the core of the EU Green Deal (Europe’s growth strategy).

Anna will take part in the panel 'Governing, fast and slow (and democratically)?' of the State of the Union 2023. This session will discuss how European democracies can pursue both effective and sustainable solutions to present crises such as climate change or energy security, without compromising fundamental democratic principles.

Check out her related blogpost 'A glass half full: the increasing role of women in the clean energy transition'