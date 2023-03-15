Peninsula Waterfront Estate on McNeil Point to be Sold at Auction March 20th
Located along the Manatee River, this stunning waterfront property in Florida will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $2M.BRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming March 20th online auction for a peninsula waterfront estate with 400 feet of water frontage in Bradenton, FL. Just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico, the property boasting 272 degrees of panoramic views previously listed for $5,190,000, is now going to auction with a starting bid of $2,000,000 on Monday, March 20th at 9:00 am EST.
The three-story, 4 bedroom, 4 ½ bath, 5,836± square foot estate is on McNeil Point, once the site of a popular Maritime hotel. The home is on a 0.92± acre peninsula, making it a truly unique waterfront property. The estate features floor to ceiling glass walls, a pent-house style owner’s suite, kitchen with high end amenities, outdoor kitchen with DCS gas grill on a covered balcony, formal dining room, and a huge recreational space on the ground floor with access to the screened porch and climbing rock wall. Boaters delight by the private boat dock with 10,000 lb. capacity davits.
The property to be auctioned was once the site of the Palma Sola Hotel. The hotel, built in 1882 by W. S. Warner accommodated travelers from across the country, boasted 20 rooms and was considered one of the most modern on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Surrounding the hotel, stores were built to supply boats with food and equipment; however, after several fires, only the hotel stood intact.
Stacy Kirk, Director of Client Development at Interluxe Auctions said, "Representing a waterfront property like this is a lot of fun. Our marketing reach has a history of bringing buyers in from great distances, as far away as Germany, Canada, Hong Kong and many places in between."
The property is being offered in cooperation with Derek Billib of Billib & Billib P A, a third generation Sarasota broker. “This is a one-of-a-kind property. Surrounded by water, it’s like your own private island,” stated Billib.
Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, March 20th, 2023. Previews are this Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, March 19, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/12544 See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctns on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
