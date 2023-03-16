Dubai residents are expected to increase from 3.3 million to 5.8 million says Landscape Experts at CS Events' conference
His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Jassim, Chairperson, Emirates Green Building Council inaugurates the Landscape Innovation Summit of Cogent Solutions Event Management.DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Jassim, Chairperson, Emirates Green Building Council inaugurates the Landscape Innovation Summit of Cogent Solutions Event Management.
As per recent studies, the number of Dubai residents are expected to increase from 3.3 million in 2020 to 5.8 million by 2040. To realize the vision of making Dubai the city with the world's best quality of life, the "Landscape Innovation Summit" has brought together Municipalities, Urban Planners, Landscape Architects, Contractors, Sustainability Consultants, Developers, and solution providers to discuss and share insights, best practices, and latest innovations to increase the standards of urban infrastructure in the region.
The Summit had esteemed speakers such as His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Jassim – Chairperson, Emirates Green Building Council, and Eng. Alya Obaid Mejlad AlShamsi – Head of Urban Observatory Section, Planning and Survey Department - Infrastructure Development Sector, Municipality, and Planning Department – Ajman.
The Summit covered a range of topics such as the UAE's strategy for a greener and sustainable economy, Ajman Urban Strategic Plan 2040, implementing sustainable landscaping and a greener future, innovation in landscape urbanism, and the role of parks and green spaces in enhancing health and wellness. It facilitated interactive panel discussions on future cities, future buildings, changing role of landscape and urban designers, and strategies for greener and sustainable urban cities.
Organized by Cogent Solutions Event Management, the Landscape Innovation Summit commenced on March 14, 2023, at the Millennium Airport Hotel in Dubai.
Soumya Menon
Cogent Solutions Event Management
+971 55 445 9031
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn