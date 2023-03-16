CCHR Invites Local Families to a “Green” Scavenger Hunt

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater. This Saint Patrick’s Day, Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) invites you to join them for a free family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger hunt at their Clearwater office. It is a fundamental right of parents to direct the mental health of their minor children. The most recent report on the Baker Act revealed that there were around 38,000 initiations on children in a single year, with over 4,000 of these children under the age of 10. The interest of parents in the care, custody, and control of their children is recognized as a fundamental liberty protected by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CCHR Center will be decorated in the spirit of the holiday. Children will enjoy an array of fun-filled activities, including a scavenger hunt, raffles, refreshments, and games. Nearby non-profit organizations will also provide kid-friendly activities.Attending parents will receive the Florida Parental Rights booklet —an informative guide on how to protect children from the overreach of psychiatry through the guise of the Baker Act , the seizure and detainment of children and adults.Says Diane Stein, president of CCHR, ”Most parents don’t understand their rights as parents when it comes to the misapplication of the Baker Act. Until someone has been faced with this situation, it’s not always conceivable that it could happen.”Just a few of the rights listed in the Florida Parental Rights booklet include:* The right to make health care decisions for a minor child, unless otherwise prohibited by law.* The right to help a minor child in a time of crisis before the initiation of an involuntary psychiatric examination unless there is substantial likelihood that without care or treatment the minor child will cause serious bodily harm to himself or herself or others in the near future, as evidenced by recent behavior.* The right to be notified immediately if a minor child is removed from school, school transportation, or a school-sponsored activity and taken to a receiving facility for an involuntary examination.* The right to refuse to give a minor child psychotropic/psychiatric drugs as a requirement for attendance or participation in public school services.* The right to refuse psychological screening of a minor child.* How a parent is entitled to file a non-consent form, created by CCHR with the help of attorneys, in order to protect children from inappropriate Baker Acting. (1)“There are numerous other rights delineated in the Parental Rights booklet,” says Stein. “Considering approximately 38,000 Baker Acts involved children in Florida in the years 2020-2021, it's important for all parents to know their rights.” (2)Please join CCHR in their offices at 109 N. Fort Harrison Ave. on Friday March 17th at 5:00 for a fun evening for the kids and a worthwhile visit for parents.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.Sources:(1) Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida – Parental Rights in Florida – a guide for parents(2) https://www.wptv.com/news/local-news/investigations/baker-act-exams-among-florida-children-reach-historic-new-high

