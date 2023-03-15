Two arrested for election crimes violations following FDLE investigation

For Immediate Release

March 15, 2023



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Donna Prentes Brady, 66, of Ocala, on two counts of casting more than one ballot in any election, a third-degree felony. In a separate investigation, Toye Ann La Rocca, 63, of Fort Walton Beach was arrested on one count of false swearing of voter registration information and two counts of unqualified electors willfully voting, all third-degree felonies.



Brady voted in both the 2020 state primary and general elections in Florida and New Jersey. In both elections, she voted in person in Marion County while voting by mail in Sussex County, New Jersey.



Brady was arrested March 13 and booked into the Marion County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, Fifth Judicial Circuit, will prosecute.



In a separate case, La Rocca was arrested for voting in 2022 while serving probation for a 2022 DUI conviction. Because La Rocca is a convicted felon, she cannot vote until she completes her sentence. La Rocca voted in person for the primary election in Okaloosa County and voted by mail in the general election.



La Rocca was arrested last Wednesday by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Okaloosa County Jail. She will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001

