Master's degrees can significantly improve job and salary prospects for professionals in the Caribbean
There are almost no places available in the specialized Master's programs of the Structuralia and Organization of American States (OAS) scholarships.
Recent study shows that pursuing graduate studies may significantly increase professional growth and the associated wages in Latin America”MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious online education school, Structuralia, in close collaboration with the Organization of American States (OAS), announces the end of the first phase of the 2023 call for scholarships applications for specialized master’s degrees in the fields of engineering, construction, energy, and new technologies.
— United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean
The primary objective of this program is to offer high-quality education opportunities to professionals in the Caribbean region who aim at improving their current skills and boost their professional careers. These scholarships cover 50% of the total tuition fee for master’s degrees in areas such as Project Management, Sustainability, Infrastructures, Construction, Renewable Energies, Disaster Risks, Cybersecurity, among many others.
A recent study conducted by the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, known as ECLAC, shows that pursuing graduate studies may significantly increase professional growth and the associated wages in Latin America. The results of this study especial apply to students of master’s degrees in any of the STEM disciplines (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), who would gain significant competitive advantage in comparison to those without specialized graduate studies.
All those interested in learning more about this scholarship program and the application requirements, for example, having permanent residence in any of the OAS member states, may have access to further information at https://oasscholarships.structuralia.com/ The deadline to submit applications is this week.
