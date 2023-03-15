Nini Alvary Launched The Body Goddess, An Online Fashion Boutique To Empower Its Customers

The clothing company by Stephanie Alvary, AKA Nini, a Bakersfield Native, includes a diverse range of fashion dresses and accessories.

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Body Goddess, an online boutique founded and curated by Stephanie Alvary, also known as Nini, has officially launched. The boutique offers a wide variety of fashion dresses, accessories, and jewelry to customers all around the world.

Stephanie Alvary's journey to starting The Body Goddess began in June 2020, when a web series She Co-hosted called "Bored in Bakersfield" was shut down due to the pandemic. However, her life took a tragic turn when her second oldest brother passed away only months later, becoming gravely ill on the streets of Los Angeles at the young age of 31. This heartbreaking event led Stephanie to realize the fragility of life and inspired her to pursue her dreams and passions.

Stephanie has always had a passion for creativity and fashion, but it wasn't until the passing of her brother that she decided to turn her dreams into a reality. As Stephanie states, "Research indicates foster youth such as herself can experience rates of homelessness ranging from 11% to 38%, disproportionately higher than that of the general population". By living her truth she wants to make sure that foster youth like herself feel that their dreams are just as valuable as anyone else's.

The Body Goddess boutique features a carefully curated collection of fashion dresses that cater to any occasion, from casual everyday wear to elegant formal attire. Each dress has been selected for its quality, design, and unique features that make it stand out from the rest. Whether you are looking for a chic and comfortable maxi or sophisticated cocktail dress, The Body Goddess has something to offer.

In addition to the fashion dresses, The Body Goddess also features a range of accessories and jewelry that will complement any outfit. From trendy sunglasses and stylish handbags to beautiful necklaces and bracelets, there is something for everyone in the collection. The accessories have been chosen to enhance each dress's look and add glamor to any outfit.

The launch of The Body Goddess is not just the culmination of Stephanie's dreams and hard work but also a source of inspiration for anyone who is looking to change the course of their life. With her brand, Stephanie aims to empower people to pursue their passions and realize their dreams.

The wide range of fashion articles can be accessed at https://thebodygoddess.com/

Follow Boddy Goddess on Social Media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebodygoddess.co/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebodygoddess.co/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BodyGoddessCo

About the Company:

