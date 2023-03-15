VideoProc Converter 5.5 Released: A New No-brainer to Compress Video Files

VideoProc Converter

Digiarty Software announces the release of VideoProc Converter 5.5, with the inclusion of a fire-new and time-saving video compressing feature.

The new Compress tool is very time-saving and useful. The Compress interface allows users to input a target file size directly or drag the slider to reduce the video file size by percentage.” — Huston Xu

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software Inc., a renowned multimedia software developer company, unveiled VideoProc Converter 5.5 on March 14, 2023. The latest update includes an intuitive and time-saving Compress tool that simplifies the process of reducing video file size. Users can enter a target file size or adjust the compression ratio slider to achieve the desired outcome. With seven video compression methods now available, VideoProc Converter offers a comprehensive solution for video/audio conversion, shrinking, downloading, recording, and editing.

VideoProc Converter is a one-stop and GPU-accelerated video software program for Windows and Mac users. The previous compression tricks include transcoding, increasing GOP, lowering Frame Rate, reducing bit rate, downscaling resolution, and adjusting audio, making it possible to reduce over 90% of the video file size. Those methods might be suitable for users with certain knowledge and experience in multimedia or video processing. The new video compressor tool is an intuitive and automatic way to reduce a video to a target size. Even beginners can get the hang of it quickly and compress video files for YouTube, Email, Instagram, WhatsApp, and so on.

“The new Compress tool is very time-saving and useful. The Compress interface allows users to input a target file size directly. For example, if you want to upload a 10-minute video to Instagram, you should reduce the file size to less than 650MB, and you just need to enter ‘650MB’ in the File Size column of the tool and let the software do the rest. Or, you can drag the slider to adjust the value from 10% to 100% to reduce the video file size by percentage. It’s bold to say V5.5 is by far the biggest update this year,” explains Huston Xu, the Development Manager of Digiarty Software.

In addition, V5.5 has improved the output file size for video transcoding. For example, when converting a video, say, MKV to MP4, users can expect a more reasonable output file size suitable for archiving or sharing. For those who require higher output quality, the Bit Rate can be increased in Manual mode, although the output file size will also increase accordingly.

Furthermore, the new version has updated the Downloader engine to make it possible to download more new videos from different online websites.



Availability and Pricing

VideoProc Converter 5.5 is available for Windows and Mac, and customers can choose between a Premium 365, Lifetime License, or Family License. The company is currently offering up to 52% off coupon codes as part of its holiday offer for spring. Don't miss out on the opportunity to get an affordable solution for video conversion, compression, downloading, and processing:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software development company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base worldwide and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com/