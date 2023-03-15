Ionada awarded a spot as a “Most Promising Company” at the 2023 Rice Alliance Energy Venture Day at Rice University
Ionada has been selected as one of the “Most Promising Companies” at the 2023 Rice Alliance Energy Venture Day at CERAWeek.
The award helps bring awareness to our mission to apply carbon capture technology to reduce emissions.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ionada, a global leader in carbon capture technology, has been selected as one of the “Most Promising Companies” at the 2023 Rice Alliance Energy Venture Day at CERAWeek.
— Edoardo Panziera, CEO of Ionada
Edoardo Panziera, CEO of Ionada, presented at CERAWeek 2023, HETI Energy Ventures Pitch Competition. Edoardo presented Ionada’s innovative carbon capture technology.
Ionada participated in the Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship event and won the most promising company award. Click this link to learn more.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the most promising companies by the Rice Alliance. The award helps bring awareness to our mission to apply carbon capture technology to reduce emissions. Our carbon capture technology will support the transition towards a more sustainable and low-carbon economy” said Edoardo Panziera, CEO of Ionada
Ionada has developed a patented modular membrane contactor carbon capture system for small to mid-size carbon emitters. Ionada's unique carbon capture technology requires as little as 50% of the space and 30% of the power of conventional marine solution carbon capture systems, making it an economical solution for the marine and energy industry for CO2 reductions.
For more information about investing or learning more about our revolutionary carbon capture technology please visit ionada.com or e-mail info@ionada.com.
About Ionada
Ionada is a global climate technology company committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating a sustainable future. The company develops innovative post-combustion carbon capture systems to capture CO2 emissions from various industrial processes in oil & gas, thermal power generation, waste-to-energy, hydrogen, steel, cement, and maritime industries.
The highly skilled team of scientists, engineers, and technicians at Ionada have developed breakthrough technology to reduce carbon emissions. They are dedicated to developing and manufacturing cutting-edge solutions that enable their clients to reduce their environmental impact while providing financial benefits.
Ionada is passionate about driving disruptive sustainability by delivering innovative solutions that help keep the air and water clean for future generations. The company aims to provide emission abatement technology that reduces emissions and delivers economic value to its clients.
For more information about Ionada's sustainable solutions, visit ionada.com or e-mail info@ionada.com.
About CERAWeek
CERAWeek provides an integrated framework for understanding what’s ahead for global energy markets, geopolitics, and technology. Participants include senior executives, government officials, thought leaders, academics, technology innovators and financial leaders.
CERAWeek brings together global leaders to advance new ideas, insight and solutions to the biggest challenges facing the future of energy, the environment, and climate. CERAWeek is widely considered to be the most prestigious annual gathering of CEOs and Ministers from global energy and utilities, as well as automotive, manufacturing, policy and financial communities, along with a growing presence of tech. It has been described by the Financial Times as the ‘the Davos of energy,’ and by Politico as the “industry’s Super Bowl.” CNBC called it “the world’s preeminent energy conference.” CERAWeek was rated one of the top five overall “corporate leader” conferences in the world.
About Rice Alliance
The Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship (Rice Alliance) is Rice University’s globally-recognized entrepreneurship initiative devoted to the support of entrepreneurship education, technology commercialization, and the launch of technology companies. Since inception, over 3,165 startups have raised more than $23.6 billion in funding. More than 52,000 entrepreneurs, investors, and members of the entrepreneurial ecosystem have attended over 250 programs hosted by the Rice Alliance
Michael Owen Lombos
Ionada
+1 888-561-7870 ext. 600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other