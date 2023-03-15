Ionada and DNV joining forces – Ionada welcomed DNV at their Carbon Capture Pilot Installation at Halliburton Labs
Photo from left: Pasquale Macri (DNV-CMC), Anthony Melomo (DNV-BD), Edoardo Panziera (Ionada-CEO), Mark Miser (DNV-CMC), Richard Tao (DNV-Advisory), Pari Natarajan (DNV-CMC)
Ionada, recently welcomed DNV, the world's leading classification society, to its Carbon Capture Pilot Installation at Halliburton Labs in Houston (US).
The visit marked the beginning of a collaboration between Ionada and DNV aimed at supporting and discussing carbon capture projects to facilitate the decarbonization of the maritime industry.
— Edoardo Panziera, CEO of Ionada
The collaboration comes at a crucial time for the industry as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) recently released mandatory energy efficiency measures for ships. These measures are part of the organization's strategy to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from shipping by at least 40% by 2030 and towards a 70% reduction by 2050. Reducing CO2 emissions is a significant challenge that affects both ship owners, who must meet the IMO and EU ETS requirements, and charters whose products and cargo are tagged with emissions.
Ionada's unique carbon capture technology provides an innovative solution to these challenges, requiring only 50% of the space and 30% of the power of conventional marine solution carbon capture systems. In addition, the company recently completed a study on onboard capture that demonstrated the potential of its Hollow Fiber Contactor Membrane technology in disrupting the current state of marine carbon capture, providing compact and economical CO2 reductions to the industry.
During their visit to Ionada's Carbon Capture Pilot Installation, DNV's regional team and Ionada's CEO discussed the potential of Ionada's technology for onboard capture. As a classification society, DNV supports the adoption of carbon capture solutions to ensure compliance with international regulations and industry standards.
"We are thrilled to have DNV visit our Carbon Capture Pilot Installation and explore the potential of our technology for onboard capture," said Edoardo Panziera, CEO of Ionada. "DNV's support and expertise are of great significance in ensuring the success of our carbon capture projects. We are excited to collaborate with them to accelerate sustainable solutions for the maritime industry."
“DNV has been working with several Carbon Capture and Storage projects and involved in different concepts for onboard carbon capture and storage on ships,” said Richard Tao, Business development leader of Maritime Advisory, Americas. “We’ll use our expertise and experience to work together with Ionada to develop their technology for ship application. We’re looking forward to exploring this development as another alternative for the Maritime Energy Transition.”
The collaboration between Ionada and DNV will facilitate the adoption of sustainable carbon capture solutions in the maritime industry, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring compliance with international regulations. With Ionada's leadership in carbon capture technology and DNV's expertise in classification and verification, the partnership is poised to significantly impact the transition toward a more sustainable future for the maritime industry.
About Ionada
Ionada is a global climate technology company committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating a sustainable future. The company develops innovative post-combustion carbon capture systems to capture CO2 emissions from various industrial processes in oil & gas, thermal power generation, waste-to-energy, hydrogen, steel, cement, and maritime industries.
The highly skilled team of scientists, engineers, and technicians at Ionada have developed breakthrough technology to reduce carbon emissions. They are dedicated to developing and manufacturing cutting-edge solutions that enable their clients to reduce their environmental impact while providing financial benefits.
Ionada is passionate about driving disruptive sustainability by delivering innovative solutions that help keep the air and water clean for future generations. The company aims to provide emission abatement technology that reduces emissions and delivers economic value to its clients.
For more information about Ionada's sustainable solutions, visit ionada.com or e-mail info@ionada.com.
About DNV
DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry standards, and inspires and invents solutions.
Whether assessing a new ship design, qualifying technology for a floating wind farm, analyzing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company's supply chain, DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to manage technological and regulatory complexity with confidence.
Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps its customers seize opportunities and tackle the risks arising from global transformations. DNV is a trusted voice for many of the world's most successful and forward-thinking companies.
Frode Helland-Evebø
Ionada
+ +47 948 81 696
