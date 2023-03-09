Ionada joins Green Shipping Program to Strengthen its Carbon Capture Projects in the Maritime Sector
Ionada is joining the Green Shipping Programme (GSP), a partnership program dedicated to reducing emissions and promoting environmentally friendly shipping.
— said Narve Mjøs at Green Shipping Programme
The GSP membership will enable Ionada to collaborate with stakeholders in the maritime industry to achieve the shared goal of reducing emissions by at least 40% by 2030 and working towards a 50% reduction by 2050, as mandated by IMO.
As part of its commitment to reducing emissions in the maritime sector, Ionada has developed a patented modular membrane contactor carbon capture system for small to mid-size carbon emitters. Ionada's unique carbon capture technology requires as little as 50% of the space and 30% of the power of conventional marine solution carbon capture systems, making it an economical solution for the marine industry for CO2 reductions.
Ionada's Vice President of Commercial Marine, Frode Helland-Evebø, expressed the significance of Ionada's membership with GSP in enhancing the company's carbon capture projects in the maritime sector. He added that Ionada is excited to collaborate with GSP and other stakeholders to develop practical solutions that promote sustainable shipping and meet national and international climate targets.
GSP is dedicated to uniting companies that offer emission-reducing solutions for the maritime industry. The organization's ultimate objective is to contribute to viable solutions that enable efficient and eco-friendly shipping and support national and international climate goals.
"We are delighted to welcome Ionada as a new member of the Green Shipping Program. With its innovative carbon capture technology, Ionada will be a valuable addition to our group, and we look forward to working together towards a more sustainable future for the maritime industry," said Narve Mjøs at Green Shipping Programme.
