Liminal & Code Join Forces to Aid Web3 Businesses with Regulatory Compliance for Virtual Assets
The partnership is a major milestone for Liminal as it continues to provide its customers with secure and compliant solutions for managing digital assets.
Liminal is excited to partner with CODE, and with this association, Liminal's customers will benefit from the partnership by accessing a secure & compliant solution.”KOREA, KOREA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liminal, a leading startup providing wallet infrastructure for digital asset management, has partnered with a Korea-based travel rule and compliance solution provider to achieve guidelines related to regulations around virtual assets and Travel Rule Solution.
— David Lee, Vice President - Sales & Business Development at Liminal
This partnership will provide Liminal's customers with guidelines on regulating digital assets and a travel rule solution service to ensure compliance with international regulations. With this partnership, #Liminal will provide its customers with a comprehensive solution for managing digital assets securely and competently.
Liminal is a wallet infrastructure enabling users to store, transfer, and manage digital assets securely. The partnership with the Korea-based travel rule and compliance solution for VASPs is a significant step forward for Liminal in its mission to provide customers with a secure and compliant way to manage digital assets. Liminal's customers will have access to a comprehensive solution offering the highest #security and compliance levels through this partnership.
Talking about the association, David Lee, Vice President - Sales & Business Development at Liminal, said, “Liminal is excited to partner with Korea-based Travel Rule and Compliance Solution ‘CODE’. With this association, Liminal's customers will benefit from the partnership by accessing a secure and compliant solution that meets all international regulations. ”
SungMi Lee, CEO of CODE, said, “We are delighted to have Liminal as our Associate Member. By leveraging our deep understanding of the challenges posed by the Travel Rule and our commitment to regulatory compliance, it would be a pleasure to provide Liminal’s clients with guidelines on regulations around virtual assets.”
The partnership is a major milestone for Liminal as it continues to provide its customers with secure and compliant solutions for managing digital assets. This partnership is a testament to Liminal's commitment to providing its customers with the best-in-class solutions for managing digital assets.
About Liminal
Liminal is an automated #walletinfrastructure platform that offers robust security to digital assets. An ISO 27001 and 27701 certified organization, Liminal, is based in Singapore. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. They provide a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) to provide secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Its operational excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations hence, saving businesses significant development costs. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Its proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.
About Code
CODE is the one and only Travel Rule consortium in South Korea jointly established by three major virtual asset exchanges(Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit). It complies with global Travel Rule standards that meet the criteria of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and regulatory agencies. They provide specialized technology solutions and customized compliance services for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs).
CODE offers a Travel Rule service environment that enables real-time and unrestricted deposits and withdrawals for various countries and all virtual assets. It creates synergy through joint responses to financial supervision and regulatory agencies and partnerships between its members. Additionally, it provides an easy and stable operating environment based on specialized TECH know-how for virtual asset service providers and offers smooth communication and technical support to its members 24/7.
