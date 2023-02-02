Liminal collaborates with Metamask Institutional to boost Institutional Crypto Adoption
Secure custody of crypto assets has been the biggest hurdle in the Institutional adoption of crypto; Liminal aims to remove this hurdle through this partnership
We are thrilled to find a like-minded partner in Metamask Institutional. Thi symbiotic association will be a game changer for the booming crypto industry providing a highly secure crypto environment.”UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liminal, a digital wallet infrastructure platform, announced a strategic alliance with Metamask Institutional, a global Defi wallet and Web3 gateway for organizations, to drive institutional crypto adoption. As a part of the association, Liminal users can connect their Liminal wallets at the click of a button with Metamask Institutional and use it just like they would use the defacto Ethereum wallet app, i.e. MetaMask with the added security of Multi-Sig and all benefits of Liminal wallets. Liminal institutional users can now access and tap into the liquidity of numerous Defi dApps.
— Manan Vora, SVP of Strategy & Business Operations, Liminal
Liminal, the first choice for secure crypto #custodysolutions, is on a mission to create a secure destination for crypto-led investments by providing impeccable security to crypto holdings across institutional and retail investors. The formal tax regime for crypto assets introduced this year has encouraged a large number of institutions to explore digital assets to achieve their financial/business goals.
Commenting on the development Manan Vora, Senior Vice President- Strategy & Operations at Liminal, said, “We are thrilled to find a like-minded partner in Metamask Institutional. The symbiotic association between Liminal and Metamask Institutional will be a game changer for the booming crypto industry as it will provide an encrypted and highly secure environment to large crypto holdings.”
Commenting on the developments, Liz Mathew, Global Head of Growth and Partnerships for MetaMask Institutional, said, “Onboarding Liminal as a custodian under Metamask Institutional brings additional choice to Metamask Institutional customers and solidifies MMI’s position as the premier institutional wallet for Web3.”
Liminal users simply need to login to the dashboard, click on MetaMask Institutional, set up the browser extension, and link it with their Liminal Ethereum and EVM wallets, once done they can interact with Defi dApps as they would normally with MetaMask extension; however, for all transactions approvals will be required from all users of Multi-Sig #Wallets setup in Liminal. Liminal Wallet users will be required to request access to MetaMask Institutional, and once approved, they can access directly from Dashboard.
About Liminal
Liminal is an automated #walletinfrastructure platform that offers robust security to digital assets. An ISO 27001 and 27701 certified organisation, Liminal, is based in Singapore. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. They provide a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) to provide secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Its operational excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations, saving businesses significant development costs. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Its proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey. Visit https://www.lmnl.app/
About ConsenSys
ConsenSys is a leading Ethereum and decentralized protocols software company. We enable developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralized web. Our product suite, composed of Infura, Quorum, Codefi, MetaMask, MetaMask Institutional, Truffle, Diligence and our NFT platform, serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for our clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets. Ethereum is the largest programmable blockchain in the world, leading in business adoption, developer community, and DeFi activity. On this trusted, open-source foundation, we are building the digital economy of tomorrow. To explore our products and solutions, visit https://consensys.net/.
