Liminal collaborates with Metamask Institutional to boost Institutional Crypto Adoption

Liminal collaborates with MetaMask Institutional to secure custody of crypto assets and boost Institutional Crypto Adoption.

Secure custody of crypto assets has been the biggest hurdle in the Institutional adoption of crypto; Liminal aims to remove this hurdle through this partnership

We are thrilled to find a like-minded partner in Metamask Institutional. Thi symbiotic association will be a game changer for the booming crypto industry providing a highly secure crypto environment.” — Manan Vora, SVP of Strategy & Business Operations, Liminal