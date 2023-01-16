Digital Wallet Infrastructure platform ‘Liminal’ joins premiere Web3 consortium ‘Blockchain Australia’
With this association, Liminal wants to promote secure self-custody and partner with other web3 projects, helping them secure their wallet operations.
Liminal’s mission is to make Web3 accessible to everyone, everywhere. By joining the Blockchain Australia consortium, Liminal will collaboratively work towards making Web3 secure.”SINGAPORE, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liminal, the premier digital wallet infrastructure platform, announced it has joined Blockchain Australia, an organization of industry leaders dedicated to improving the public policy environment for crypto networks in Australia. With this association, Liminal wants to promote the message of secure self-custody across the nation and interact and partner with other web3 projects, helping them secure their wallet operations.
— Manan Vora, SVP of Strategy & Business Operations, Liminal
#BlockchainAustralia consortium works to ensure the industry is heard in the government, educating lawmakers and regulators about crypto networks to create a more secure, competitive and innovative marketplace. The consortium is focused on accelerating blockchain development in Australia and promoting the adoption of blockchain technologies across industries. #Liminal is joining the consortium to support its mission to make Web3 secure and accessible to everyone.
"Blockchain Australia, the unified voice of the crypto industry, is proud to welcome Liminal as its newest member," said Amy-Rose Goodey, Head of Operations at, Blockchain Australia. "By laying the groundwork for custody adoption, Liminal will be a great addition in helping us to usher in the next phase of crypto security. Liminal will also play an integral role in our education and advocacy efforts with policymakers and regulators towards self-custody to ensure a much more secure ecosystem."
“Liminal believes that Blockchain Australia’s mission to drive blockchain development in Australia is an important one and that its partnership with the consortium will help it to continue to develop its digital wallet platform, which will make it easier for users to access and use blockchain-based applications and services,” said Manan Vora, SVP- Strategy & Business Operations at Liminal.
Liminal is a digital #walletinfrastructure platform that enables users to store digital assets securely. The platform provides users with an intuitive, user-friendly interface, allowing them to easily and securely manage their digital assets.
Liminal’s mission is to make Web3 accessible to everyone, everywhere. By joining the Blockchain Australia consortium, Liminal will be able to leverage the consortium’s vast network and resources to continue to develop its platform and further its mission to make Web3 secure.
------------------
About Blockchain Australia
Blockchain Australia is the peak industry body representing Australian businesses and business professionals participating in the digital economy through blockchain technology. Blockchain Australia encourages the responsible adoption of blockchain technology by the government and industry sectors across Australia as a means to drive innovation and create jobs in Australia.
The Blockchain Australia membership base consists of 120+ leading cryptocurrency and Blockchain-centric businesses and 100+ individuals across multiple verticals.
About Liminal
Liminal is an automated wallet infrastructure platform that offers robust security to digital assets. An ISO 27001 and 27701 certified organization, Liminal, is based in Singapore. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. They provide a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) to provide secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Its operational excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations hence, saving businesses significant development costs. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Its proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.
Akansha Sharma
Liminal
support@lmnl.app
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram