Invoke Designated as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital and App Innovation

Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has earned the designation as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital and App Innovation.
This enables us to provide more value through the Azure Migration and Modernization Program. We look forward to our continued partnership with Microsoft to drive success for our mutual customers.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has earned the designation Solutions Partner based on achieving a partner capability score that is measured by performance, skilling, and customer success.
As a Solutions Partner for Digital and App Innovation (Azure), Invoke has demonstrated its broad capability to help customers build and modernize cloud-native apps, and transform how they code, collaborate, and ship software.
“This designation enables Invoke to provide even more value for our customers through the Azure Migration and Modernization Program,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke. “After going through a meticulous audit from Microsoft, Invoke is excited to be named a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Azure Digital and App Innovation. This designation enables Invoke to provide even more value for our customers through the Azure Migration and Modernization Program. I'm proud of our team's expertise in helping customers build and modernize cloud-native apps. We look forward to our continued partnership with Microsoft to drive success for our mutual customers within the United States subsidiary.”
Digital and application innovation drives business outcomes. The ability to deliver differentiated and flexible customer experiences, improve teamwork and well-being, and adapt and scale to new business models and ways of working will determine your organization's success. Build your next stage of growth with the advantage of a complete cloud innovation ecosystem on Azure.
With Digital and Application Innovation, customers are able to drive their business outcomes forward on Azure by scaling sustainably with a holistic cloud strategy, compete by delivering best-in-class digital experiences, and empower digital innovation across their organization. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Invoke helps customers modernize their existing applications, build cloud-native apps, and put analytics, machine learning, and IoT to work for their business.
About Invoke
Invoke is a 100% Microsoft-focused consulting firm specializing in providing solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. As part of an exclusive group of Microsoft partners to achieve multiple Solution partner designations, Gold competencies, and specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and alignment with your business goals.
