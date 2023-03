Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 16, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Morgan Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Belmont Bellaire Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Brown Brown County Schools Benefits Consortium

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Western Brown Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Butler Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Metroparks of Butler County

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Clark Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Colonel Crawford Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Lakewood City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

City of Lyndhurst

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OP&F Examination Westlake Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Darke Ansonia Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin-Monroe Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield South Central Ohio Insurance Consortium

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Violet Township Port Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Franklin Dublin City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Early College Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Construction Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Kenston Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Indian Creek Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Lake Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Lorain County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Inc.

7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021 Compliance Examination MED

Lucas Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery City Day Community School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Franklin Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Pike Scioto Valley Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Richland City of Mansfield

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OP&F Examination Madison Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OP&F Examination Ross Southeastern Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Ross County School Employees Insurance Consortium

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Bloom Vernon Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Stark Jackson Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OP&F Examination Summit Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Regional Health Care Consortium (SRHCC)

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull McDonald Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Perrysburg Exempted Village School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA