Women's History Month - Danielle Storan, female CEO and majority owner of a national defense company
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) recognizes SFA board member Danielle Storan for her defense and cyber security work. Ms. Storan is an accomplished businesswoman and national security policy expert with more than twenty years of experience in the international arena.
Ms. Storan is the President and CEO of Integrity ISR, a Woman-Owned Small Business providing Intelligence, Space, and Cyber expertise to the U.S. Government, industry, and foreign partners. SFA president and founder Bill Woolf (Col. USAF, ret.) said, "The SFA is fortunate to have the expertise and support of MS. Storan as we grow our organization and expertise in space and cyber security. Her contributions to our country's security should be recognized and inspire young women everywhere."
Ms. Storan was instrumental in the establishment of Global Space University (GSU), in partnership with the Space Force Association. By creating the Global Space University, the Space Force Association provides online space training and certification programs under the National Spacepower Center (NSC) and its Space Education Training Center (SETC). By developing innovative space training, we raise the global standards of excellence for all space professionals. GSU provides synergy, collaboration, and extraordinary opportunities for space professionals looking to advance their careers. This powerful partnership brings cost-effective, cutting-edge training to space personnel and enthusiasts worldwide. As a result, the commercial and military space sectors have become more intertwined and vital to success in this critical warfighting domain.
Before establishing Integrity ISR as a federal services contractor in 2018, Ms. Storan ran a successful consulting company, advising both large and small businesses on selling international defense articles and services. She also served as a branch chief in the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs. She excelled at building and leading multidisciplinary U.S. Air Force and interagency teams to develop and execute strategic engagement plans and activities for more than 30+ countries. In addition, Ms. Storan skillfully managed over $29B in security cooperation portfolios for complex foreign acquisition, sustainment, and training programs and developed foreign assistance strategies to achieve security cooperation objectives, including managing the associated funding requirements.
Ms. Storan also has communications and marketing experience, serving as a political appointee in public affairs for the Secretary of Health and Human Services and U.S. Surgeon General and two presidential campaigns. Ms. Storan holds a Master of Science in Defense and Strategic Studies from Missouri State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Government from the College of William and Mary.
Danielle is married with 3 young children and lives in Virginia. As a mother, she is passionate about improving outcomes for all K-12 learners and co-founded The Dyslexia Network, a 501(c)3 dedicated to advocating for children with dyslexia and their families.
About The Space Force Association:
SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national space power at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
Ms. Storan is the President and CEO of Integrity ISR, a Woman-Owned Small Business providing Intelligence, Space, and Cyber expertise to the U.S. Government, industry, and foreign partners. SFA president and founder Bill Woolf (Col. USAF, ret.) said, "The SFA is fortunate to have the expertise and support of MS. Storan as we grow our organization and expertise in space and cyber security. Her contributions to our country's security should be recognized and inspire young women everywhere."
Ms. Storan was instrumental in the establishment of Global Space University (GSU), in partnership with the Space Force Association. By creating the Global Space University, the Space Force Association provides online space training and certification programs under the National Spacepower Center (NSC) and its Space Education Training Center (SETC). By developing innovative space training, we raise the global standards of excellence for all space professionals. GSU provides synergy, collaboration, and extraordinary opportunities for space professionals looking to advance their careers. This powerful partnership brings cost-effective, cutting-edge training to space personnel and enthusiasts worldwide. As a result, the commercial and military space sectors have become more intertwined and vital to success in this critical warfighting domain.
Before establishing Integrity ISR as a federal services contractor in 2018, Ms. Storan ran a successful consulting company, advising both large and small businesses on selling international defense articles and services. She also served as a branch chief in the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs. She excelled at building and leading multidisciplinary U.S. Air Force and interagency teams to develop and execute strategic engagement plans and activities for more than 30+ countries. In addition, Ms. Storan skillfully managed over $29B in security cooperation portfolios for complex foreign acquisition, sustainment, and training programs and developed foreign assistance strategies to achieve security cooperation objectives, including managing the associated funding requirements.
Ms. Storan also has communications and marketing experience, serving as a political appointee in public affairs for the Secretary of Health and Human Services and U.S. Surgeon General and two presidential campaigns. Ms. Storan holds a Master of Science in Defense and Strategic Studies from Missouri State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Government from the College of William and Mary.
Danielle is married with 3 young children and lives in Virginia. As a mother, she is passionate about improving outcomes for all K-12 learners and co-founded The Dyslexia Network, a 501(c)3 dedicated to advocating for children with dyslexia and their families.
About The Space Force Association:
SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national space power at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
rhonda.sheya@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube