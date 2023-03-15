National Insurance Inspection Services Selects Attestiv AI for Fraud Protection
National’s eSurvey mobile underwriting web app has chosen Attestiv’s artificial intelligence models to improve accuracy and reduce fraudFRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Insurance Inspection Services, a property insurance inspections leader, has announced a partnership with the digital media authenticity provider Attestiv Inc. National is enhancing its cutting-edge mobile web application with Attestiv’s patented AI technology.
National’s eSurvey inspection app allows policyholders to complete their own underwriting inspections at their own convenience. Following a link sent to their mobile device, the policyholder executes a simple, step-by-step process to enter underwriting information and take photos of their property from their smartphone or mobile device. During the photo capture process, Attestiv uses AI to analyze these photos in real-time to identify potential indicators of fraud.
Using patented AI technology, Attestiv scans images for anomalies across a variety of attributes including quality and photos taken of computer screens which can identify fraud attempts. When Attestiv detects anomalies, National can proactively take corrective action, such as automatically requesting a retake of the image.
“Partnering with Attestiv supports our mission to provide our customers with the most trusted service on the market,” says Curtis Goldborough, Vice President of Product Development. “By adding Attestiv’s AI to the National app, we can now prevent fraud attempts and also reject images that are not suitable, like blurry or dark photos. The technology fits seamlessly into our process and the policyholders receive the same best-in-class experience.”
“National’s integration demonstrates how Attestiv AI increases trust and improves accuracy, enabling solutions that save time, save money and offer new levels of convenience”, states Nicos Vekiarides, CEO of Attestiv. “We are excited to work with the National team to deliver a transformational solution for insurance carriers.”
About Attestiv
Attestiv provides a tamper-proof media validation and automation platform for insurance, financial services, and related industries. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media and documents, helping organizations build automated processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing patented artificial intelligence and tamper-proofing technology, Attestiv enables digital transformation with automation, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit https://attestiv.com.
About National Insurance Inspection Services
National Insurance Inspection Services is a leading provider of high-quality property insurance inspections, catering to the specific needs of property and casualty insurance companies and agencies around the country. With over 40 years in the loss control inspection industry and millions of inspections completed, National partners with many of the nation’s top insurance carriers in their loss control inspection programs. From new business to renewal projects and everything in between, National’s knowledge, experience and technology get the job done. To learn more, please visit https://www.nationalis.com.
