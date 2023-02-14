Renters Legal Liability LLC Expands Capabilities with Attestiv’s AI technology
RLL uses innovative technology to validate claims images to prevent fraudBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renters Legal Liability (RLL), a leading provider of property damage liability coverage for habitational owners, today announced its expanded use of Attestiv’s AI technology. Attestiv, the digital media authentication leader, currently provides RLL with on-demand photo analysis to detect insurance claims fraud and will soon fully integrate fraud protection within their insurance system.
In 2022, the RLL claims team began utilizing Attestiv’s online platform to analyze suspicious claims. Using patented AI, Attestiv scans image data for anomalies across a variety of attributes that are indications of potential fraud attempts. As a next step, RLL is integrating Attestiv API into the RLL system as part of a self-service process for submitting claims. The benefits are a tamper-proof, self-service, more secure, and streamlined claims process. When a claim is filed by a property owner or manager, a secure web link on their mobile device guides them step-by-step to enter information and take photos and supporting documentation of the property damage. With the new Attestiv integration, RLL is improving the claims experience for its customers and protecting against fraud while reducing costs.
Benefits include:
- 7X reduction in independent adjuster costs and decrease in claim open-to-close
- Decreased on-site inspector costs & reduced losses
“We are looking forward to integrating the Attestiv program at a deeper level on our claims,” says Mattie Daines, Director of Claims at RLL. “It’s important for us to have as much knowledge about an incident as we can while making the process more seamless for our clients. Attestiv is an exciting addition for us in all facets of the claims process.”
“We are excited to take this next step with RLL”, says Nicos Vekiarides, CEO of Attestiv. “Deploying our capabilities as part of the claims process provides significant cost savings via trusted self-service and automation with the added benefit of fraud deterrence.”
About Renters Legal Liability
RLL has provided protection for rental property owners from resident-caused losses for over 15 years. We currently provide coverage in excess of 2.7 billion to our customers. We help our clients minimize risk and maximize revenue with our industry-leading Waiver program. Using RLL and the Waiver means a better insurance product for your assets and peace of mind. To learn more, please visit https://rllinsure.com.
About Attestiv
Attestiv provides a tamper-proof media validation and automation platform for insurance, financial services, and related industries. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media and documents, helping organizations build automated processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing patented artificial intelligence and tamper-proofing technology, Attestiv enables digital transformation with automation, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit https://attestiv.com.
