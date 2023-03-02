Imperial Claims Services Utilizes Attestiv AI To Combat Insurance Fraud
Attestiv's technology provides a key differentiator for Imperial Claims Services to the insurance TPA industryBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imperial Claims Services, a leading provider of insurance services across Europe, announced today that it has teamed up with Attestiv, a Boston-based technology company, to utilize its patented AI technology to detect and prevent insurance fraud. By deploying Attestiv's cutting-edge technology, Imperial Claims Services can rapidly identify potentially fraudulent claims, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of its claims process.
Insurance fraud is an ever-growing problem in the industry, costing billions of dollars annually. Attestiv enables companies to stay ahead of the game and ensure that they can precisely and effectively identify fraudulent activity.
"Imperial Claims Services is dedicated to providing the best possible service and technological tools to our partners while safeguarding our business against fraud," said Dionysis Tzanis, Vice President of Imperial Claims Services. "By leveraging Attestiv's AI technology, we can rapidly and safely analyze received documents and pictures, detect and flag any suspicious claims, thereby saving time and money for our company and clients."
Attestiv's advanced artificial intelligence analyzes digital content, such as photos, documents, and videos, for any signs of tampering or alteration. The technology is especially effective in identifying cases such as inflated repair costs after an auto accident, among the most common types of insurance fraud.
"We are excited to work with Imperial Claims Services to combat insurance fraud," said Nicos Vekiarides, CEO of Attestiv. "We can provide Imperial Claims Services with the tools they need to effectively detect fraudulent activities and ultimately protect their business and clients."
The partnership between Imperial Claims Services and Attestiv is an excellent example of how technology can combat fraud and improve the overall efficiency of the insurance claims process.
About Attestiv
Attestiv provides a tamper-proof media validation and automation platform for insurance, financial services, and related industries. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media and documents, helping organizations build automated processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing patented artificial intelligence and tamper-proofing technology, Attestiv enables digital transformation with automation, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit https://attestiv.com.
About Imperial
Imperial Claims Services is a leading Loss Adjusting Company in SEE that enjoys the trust of more than 350+ insurance companies, compensation bodies and corporate clients. With presence in Greece, Romania and Albania ICS delivers quality claims management services along with vehicle inspection, expertise, claims audit and consulting. The eternal motto of ICS is Transparency, Integrity, and Devotion. Learn more at https://imperialclaimsservices.com.
