Jones Poultry to expand in Hannibal, investing $6 million and creating 50 new jobs

Jones Poultry, a family-owned poultry processing company, announced today that it will expand in Hannibal, investing $6 million and creating 50 new jobs. The company is expanding its Illinois-based operations to Missouri due to the state’s business-friendly climate and strong workforce.

“We’re thrilled Jones Poultry is relocating to our state to benefit from its many business advantages,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This expansion in Hannibal is another success story that demonstrates the value of our commitment to strengthening Missouri’s workforce and infrastructure. We welcome Jones Poultry to Missouri and look forward to its continued success as it grows and creates jobs here in the Show-Me State.”

Jones Poultry was founded in Illinois in 1940 as a farm-based chicken processor. By 1996, the company modernized its operations by moving to a state-of-the-art, USDA-inspected poultry processing plant. Today, Jones Poultry is owned exclusively by the Duane Venvertloh family and offers a complete line of fresh poultry products to its customers, including restaurants, grocery stores, nursing homes, and broad line food service distributors throughout the country. The company is a leader in developing innovative solutions in response to its customers’ needs. Over the years, Jones Poultry has remained committed to improving operations while maintaining the highest standards of quality and freshness.

“We are proud of our company’s modest beginnings and continue to honor the name of the Jones family,” said Duane Venvertloh, President and CEO of Jones Poultry. “Our team works hard to provide quality products and service that our customers deserve. When you choose Jones Poultry, you’ve picked the very best. We sincerely thank all those involved in assisting with this latest step in the growth of Jones Poultry.”

“It has been a pleasure to work with Duane, Julie and the Jones Poultry team on this project,” said Corey Mehaffy, Executive Director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council. “This facility has been shuttered for several years. I am grateful for this investment that will bring the facility back into service and create new jobs for the area. An investment of this magnitude in rural Ralls County is a real testament to the economic vitality of the area and will spur additional investment.”

“It’s always exciting to see a company like Jones Poultry creating jobs and investing in our communities,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Thanks to support from our partners and the company, this project will grow our state’s agriculture industry and create opportunities for Missourians.”

With its expanded facility, Jones Poultry will increase production and hire employees across all positions, including processing, sanitation, maintenance, customer service, sales, and management. The company expects to begin production by the end of April 2023. Jones Poultry will host an on-site recruiting event on April 1, 2023. Details on available opportunities can be found on the company’s website.

For this expansion, Jones Poultry will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About Jones Poultry

Cecil and Hazel Jones started Jones Poultry in Pearl, Illinois, in 1940, buying chickens from area farmers and preparing them on the spot to deliver fresh to local grocery stores. Their daughter Charlotte and her sons increased the business over the years, constantly improving operations but maintaining the highest standards of quality and freshness. Duane Venvertloh and a business partner bought the company in 1996 and moved it into a new facility in Barry, Illinois. Today, true to the Jones tradition, Jones Poultry remains committed to delivering farm-fresh products while providing the best possible service to its customers.

To learn more about Jones Poultry, visit jonespoultry.com.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.