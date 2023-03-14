Howie Mandel and Mark L. Walberg Headline Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration 25th Anniversary Gala

Don't Stop Believin' 25th Anniversary Gala Howie Mandel, Celebrity Auctioneer Maggie Q, Presenter

Star-Studded Benefit on March 18th honoring Inclusion Advocates who have made a substantial impact in creating a bias-free world for children with disabilities.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration, the global leader dedicated to creating social inclusion for children with disabilities through inclusive playgrounds and education programs that unite children of all abilities worldwide, will celebrate its 25th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, March 18th at NeueHouse Hollywood.

Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent) and Mark L. Walberg (Temptation Island) will host the live auction for this year’s star-studded 80’s themed gala: Don’t Stop Believin’. The gala will feature the award-winning 80’s cover band Flashback Heart Attack and a performance by World Champion Dancers Tonya Hoodyakova and Darren Hammond. Cheech Marin will make a special appearance and introduce dancers from Down for Dance who will perform to the song “Don’t Stop Believin’”. Teenage Pop-Rock Recording Artist/Actress, Bridge Barrera, will lend her talents to the VIP Lounge portion of the evening. The event will be hosted by Scott Williams, Co-Founder of Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration and Executive Producer of NCIS. Maggie Q, (The Protégé) and Tom Bergeron (Dancing with the Stars) will present to this year’s wonderful honorees, Producer Arthur Sarkissian and Valerie Hambas Sarkissian, and 3x Paralympic Medalist and advocate Amy Purdy.

Amy Purdy will be receiving the Trailblazer Award for her incredible work training and helping athletes with disabilities through the Adaptive Action Sports company she co-founded with her husband. At 19, Amy contracted Meningococcal Meningitis and had both her legs amputated below the knees. After this life-altering experience, Amy became one of the most decorated snowboarders in Paralympic History. Amy's creativity and her never-give-up attitude created many other opportunities. Amy placed 2nd on her Dancing with the Stars season with partner Derek Hough and her autobiography, On My Own Two Feet, is a New York Times Best Seller.

Arthur Sarkissian and Valerie Hambas Sarkissian will be presented with the Playanthropist Award. Arthur and Valerie have been involved with Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration for over two decades. This “power for good” couple embodies the true meaning of "Playanthropists" for giving so generously of their time, talent, and treasure to help create a more inclusive world. Arthur is a renowned producer with hits such as While You Were Sleeping, the Rush Hour franchise, Last Man Standing, and many more.

Randy Thomas, America’s Premier Female Voice Over Artist, will round out the entertainment for the evening. She has made history as the first woman to announce ABC News Nightline, The Academy Awards©, The Emmy Awards©, The Kennedy Center Honors, The Rock & Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and The AFI Awards©.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 25 years of inclusive play and education!” says Inclusion Matters’ Co-Founder and CEO, Tiffany Harris. “This night is a tribute to everyone who has so generously supported this powerful inclusion movement, which now spans the globe. We are so grateful for each and every life-affirming effort on behalf of the children and families we serve and we can’t wait to begin the celebration at this extraordinary event!”

Past gala celebrity supporters have included JK Simmons, Amy Schumer, Andy Garcia, Halle Berry, Hank Azaria, Kristen Chenoweth, Jon Hamm, Garcelle Beauvais, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Ann Inaba, Brian Dietzen, Aly Stroker, Bob Oedenkirk, Jason Mraz, Laura SanGiacomo, Sherri Shepherd, Joe Mantegna, Nestor Carbonell, Garcelle Beauvais, Danny Pino, and Kaley Cuoco.

This event is sold out, but please visit bidpal.net/inclusiongala2023 to support and learn more.

ABOUT INCLUSION MATTERS BY SHANE’S INSPIRATION

Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating social inclusion for children with disabilities through inclusive playgrounds and education programs that unite children of all abilities worldwide. Inclusion Matters has created 76 inclusive playgrounds around the world, including 40 in Southern California. Their education and community outreach programs have directly served 55,000 children in over 250 schools. Their social inclusion curriculum and training, which allows educators an opportunity to independently facilitate their education program, has been ordered from 65 countries throughout the world. They are currently partnering with the U.S. Embassy to implement their social inclusion curriculum in universities throughout Ecuador. My PlayClub, their free community outreach program, brings families together at their inclusive playgrounds where children of all abilities are included in play and activities. Funds raised from this event will directly support their Together, We Are Able Education Program. Your investment in this program will provide a rich social/emotional learning resource to schools throughout Los Angeles. Learn more at inclusionmatters.org.