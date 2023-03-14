Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,290 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 1700 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, March 13, 2023, in the 1700 block of 1st Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:25 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect took property then fled the scene.  The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Monday, March 13, 2023, 26-year-old Darnell Comauex, of Seat Pleasant, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 1700 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more