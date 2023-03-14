Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 1700 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, March 13, 2023, in the 1700 block of 1st Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:25 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, March 13, 2023, 26-year-old Darnell Comauex, of Seat Pleasant, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.