We’re Hiring a Driver/Operations Assistant for Thimphu Office

March 14, 2023

The Bhutan Foundation announces a vacant post for a Driver/Operations Assistant to be stationed in Thimphu Office. Under the supervision of the Director, s/he is responsible for driving the office vehicle and supporting in daily operations and upkeep of the Bhutan Foundation Thimphu office.

  • Designation: Driver/Operations Assistant
  • Number of vacant posts available: One
  • Duty station: The Bhutan Foundation Office, Thimphu.
  • Minimum qualifications required: Class X
  • Application deadline: March 22, 2023

Detailed Terms of Reference

a. Major Duties and Responsibilities

  • Drive and maintain office car for daily official requirements, as well as for official visits to the project site and during donor visits.
    • Arrange regular cleaning and maintenance services for the vehicle. 
    • Renew vehicle documents on time.
    • Plan travel routes based on the road, traffic, and weather conditions.
    • Make logistical arrangements for office meetings, including travel and ticket reservations or organizing or supervising events.
    • Monitor office inventory and order supplies as needed to ensure the office runs smoothly.
    • Carry out clerical tasks such as sorting, scanning, and making copies of official documents as required on behalf of employees.
    • Collect, sort, and deliver outgoing or incoming official letters, publications, reports, or packages.
    • Run errands and make deliveries around the office or to external parties.
    • Assist with payable and receivable accounts, including simple bookkeeping and banking tasks.

b. Personal Qualities

The Driver/Operations Assistant must be able to prioritize effectively and work accurately under time constraints. S/he must have the following:

  • Good communication abilities, including speaking, writing, and active listening. 
    • Effective organization and time management skills, like prioritization, multitasking, and planning
    • Excellent customer service skills, including a personable and positive attitude. 
    • Keen attention to detail.

c. Qualifications

  • Minimum qualification of Grade 10 pass
  • Added advantage for experience in relevant field.

d. Relevant Documents Required

  • Copy of valid security clearance
  • Copy of academic transcripts of Class X
  • Copy of citizenship identity card
  • Copy of a valid medical fitness certificate
  • Copy of work experience letter 
  • Copy of clearance letter from the employer (if employed), and 
  • Copy of certificates of merits, if any.

e. Deadline

If you are interested in applying for the job, send your cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org with relevant documents on or before March 22, 2023. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for an interview.

