We’re Hiring a Driver/Operations Assistant for Thimphu Office

March 14, 2023

The Bhutan Foundation announces a vacant post for a Driver/Operations Assistant to be stationed in Thimphu Office. Under the supervision of the Director, s/he is responsible for driving the office vehicle and supporting in daily operations and upkeep of the Bhutan Foundation Thimphu office.

Designation: Driver/Operations Assistant

Number of vacant posts available: One

Duty station: The Bhutan Foundation Office, Thimphu.

Minimum qualifications required: Class X

Application deadline: March 22, 2023

Detailed Terms of Reference

a. Major Duties and Responsibilities

Drive and maintain office car for daily official requirements, as well as for official visits to the project site and during donor visits. Arrange regular cleaning and maintenance services for the vehicle. Renew vehicle documents on time. Plan travel routes based on the road, traffic, and weather conditions. Make logistical arrangements for office meetings, including travel and ticket reservations or organizing or supervising events. Monitor office inventory and order supplies as needed to ensure the office runs smoothly. Carry out clerical tasks such as sorting, scanning, and making copies of official documents as required on behalf of employees. Collect, sort, and deliver outgoing or incoming official letters, publications, reports, or packages. Run errands and make deliveries around the office or to external parties. Assist with payable and receivable accounts, including simple bookkeeping and banking tasks.



b. Personal Qualities

The Driver/Operations Assistant must be able to prioritize effectively and work accurately under time constraints. S/he must have the following:

Good communication abilities, including speaking, writing, and active listening. Effective organization and time management skills, like prioritization, multitasking, and planning Excellent customer service skills, including a personable and positive attitude. Keen attention to detail.



c. Qualifications

Minimum qualification of Grade 10 pass

Added advantage for experience in relevant field.

d. Relevant Documents Required

Copy of valid security clearance

Copy of academic transcripts of Class X

Copy of citizenship identity card

Copy of a valid medical fitness certificate

Copy of work experience letter

Copy of clearance letter from the employer (if employed), and

Copy of certificates of merits, if any.

e. Deadline

If you are interested in applying for the job, send your cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org with relevant documents on or before March 22, 2023. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for an interview.