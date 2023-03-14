We’re Hiring a Driver/Operations Assistant for Thimphu Office
March 14, 2023
The Bhutan Foundation announces a vacant post for a Driver/Operations Assistant to be stationed in Thimphu Office. Under the supervision of the Director, s/he is responsible for driving the office vehicle and supporting in daily operations and upkeep of the Bhutan Foundation Thimphu office.
- Designation: Driver/Operations Assistant
- Number of vacant posts available: One
- Duty station: The Bhutan Foundation Office, Thimphu.
- Minimum qualifications required: Class X
- Application deadline: March 22, 2023
Detailed Terms of Reference
a. Major Duties and Responsibilities
- Drive and maintain office car for daily official requirements, as well as for official visits to the project site and during donor visits.
- Arrange regular cleaning and maintenance services for the vehicle.
- Renew vehicle documents on time.
- Plan travel routes based on the road, traffic, and weather conditions.
- Make logistical arrangements for office meetings, including travel and ticket reservations or organizing or supervising events.
- Monitor office inventory and order supplies as needed to ensure the office runs smoothly.
- Carry out clerical tasks such as sorting, scanning, and making copies of official documents as required on behalf of employees.
- Collect, sort, and deliver outgoing or incoming official letters, publications, reports, or packages.
- Run errands and make deliveries around the office or to external parties.
- Assist with payable and receivable accounts, including simple bookkeeping and banking tasks.
b. Personal Qualities
The Driver/Operations Assistant must be able to prioritize effectively and work accurately under time constraints. S/he must have the following:
- Good communication abilities, including speaking, writing, and active listening.
- Effective organization and time management skills, like prioritization, multitasking, and planning
- Excellent customer service skills, including a personable and positive attitude.
- Keen attention to detail.
c. Qualifications
- Minimum qualification of Grade 10 pass
- Added advantage for experience in relevant field.
d. Relevant Documents Required
- Copy of valid security clearance
- Copy of academic transcripts of Class X
- Copy of citizenship identity card
- Copy of a valid medical fitness certificate
- Copy of work experience letter
- Copy of clearance letter from the employer (if employed), and
- Copy of certificates of merits, if any.
e. Deadline
If you are interested in applying for the job, send your cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org with relevant documents on or before March 22, 2023. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for an interview.