Texas Trees Foundation and Arbor Day Foundation/UPS Team up to Host a Tree Planting Event in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, March 11, 2023, Texas Trees Foundation partnered with UPS and the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 50 trees at Craddock Park in Dallas, TX.

Texas Trees Foundation, a catalyst in the greening of North Central Texas since 1982, is working with the Arbor Day Foundation, the world’s largest membership nonprofit dedicated to planting trees.

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for park goers, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners in the Branching Out program, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

“One of the things the Arbor Day Foundation does best is to help local planting partners take meaningful action in their community to plant trees,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We plant trees to improve the lives of people around us. We’re happy to help Texas Trees Foundation foster a sense of community pride by planting trees.”

Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Urban trees filter the air by removing pollution which improves a city’s overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.

"We believe environmental initiatives, particularly those affecting underserved communities, should be spotlighted year-round to help build safer, more inclusive and resilient communities,” said Nikki Clifton, president of social impact and The UPS Foundation.

To learn more about this event, visit www.texastrees.org/projects/branchingout.

About Texas Trees Foundation

The Texas Trees Foundation serves as a catalyst in creating a new green legacy for North Texas through the transformation of outdoor spaces and by providing education on the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits provided through urban forestry. The mission of the Texas Trees Foundation is to preserve, beautify, and expand public natural green spaces through the improvement of landscaping and tree planting. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs, visit www.texastrees.org.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

