Brian Binke, CEO of The Birmingham Group, Featured in Rigzone

PLANO, TX, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Binke, CEO of The Birmingham Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Rigzone, Are Enough Young People Entering the Oil and Gas Workforce?

By: Andreas Exarheas

There are simply not enough young people entering the oil and gas workforce in recent times.

Brian Binke of Michigan based The Birmingham Group, a recruiter specializing in construction and oil and gas that is an affiliate of Sanford Rose Associates, also told Rigzone that not enough young adults are entering the oil and gas industry.

“That could be because of a negative image that many young adults have towards fossil fuels,” Binke said.

Read full article here: https://www.rigzone.com/news/are_enough_young_people_entering_the_oil_and_gas_workforce-08-mar-2023-172230-article/