NextMeasure universal metrology software empowers creators with infinite device connection possibilities
By combining data from a number of new and leading measurement devices, NextMeasure software offers the most efficient measurement system for all creators
The ability to connect such a wide variety of devices to the NextMeasure software provides our customers with unmatched flexibility when building metrology systems.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextMeasure, the start-up measurement software company that puts the user experience first, is revealing new ways to maximize their universal metrology solution. By creating systems that include the most popular and powerful devices available in the workspace, NextMeasure unifies quantitative results for effective and efficient systems at the most affordable price point.
— Clement Martinese, Software Quality Team of NextMeasure
Upgrading equipment and managing different software packages is one of the biggest issues people in the metrology industry face. Traditional metrology software is tied to specific brands making it complicated to add new devices, swap users and evaluate upgrade capabilities. NextMeasure seamlessly integrates all portable measurement devices on one platform for ease of integration, upgrading and switching tools making it the most flexible measurement solution on the market.
Examples of devices that are compatible with NextMeasure software and can be used together include:
HandySCAN (by Creaform)
Perfect for color mapping and reverse engineering, HandySCAN is very fast and accurate.
Quantum Arm (by FARO)
Designed for scanning and probing circles, planes, and slots, the Quantum Arm has the ability to evaluate GD&T (flatness, position….) and is useful for complex parts, tools or molds.
ACE Arm (by Kreon)
The easy-to-use Kreon Ace measuring arm is the perfect system for contact and non-contact 3D measurements.
Tracker ATS600 (by Leica)
Combining reflector measurement and direct scanning capabilities this tool delivers impressive all-round performance for large-scale measurement tasks, with scanning quickly describing surfaces and individual reflector readings used for alignment and defining features.
“The ability to connect such a wide variety of devices to the NextMeasure software provides our customers with unmatched flexibility when building metrology systems,” explains Clement Martinese, Software Quality Team of NextMeasure. “Never before have creators had this much access to different devices on a single system. Not only does this provide them with optimal measurement results for each project they are working on, it also eliminates costs as our customers can purchase devices on a need-to-need basis without having to upgrade their entire system.”
Upholding their commitment to a premium user experience and reduced re-training, best in class support is provided first through a series of step-by-step tutorials, all available on the NextMeasure website, for rapid onboarding and integration within the team. Then, real-time online support with a direct chat option solves questions efficiently and effectively. And the ultimate support includes screen sharing and control for fast problem solving with the NextMeasure tech team.
About NextMeasure
NextMeasure is the start-up that puts the user experience first, creating universal and easy to use metrology software. Fast, reliable, and available with an instant download, the software is compatible with all devices on the market and easily used by anyone. Based on over 40 years of expertise in 3D metrology, NextMeasure is designed by Metrologic and part of the Sandvik Group.
