Governor appoints Fernando Clemente Jr. to State Game Commission

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced the appointment of Fernando Clemente Jr. as an at-large member of the State Game Commission.

Fernando Clemente Jr. is a wildlife biologist with over 20 years of expertise and experience across multiple branches of natural resource management. He has owned and operated New Mexico Specialized Wildlife Services since 2012, served as a professor at La Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua since 2021, and has served as president of the Sunland Park Chamber of Commerce since 2019. He is also president of the Board of Directors for La Clinica de Familia. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Biology and Management from New Mexico State University.

 

###

